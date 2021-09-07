BHSU women’s soccer loses at home 1-0

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s soccer team lost its season opener Friday to Southwest Minnesota State, 1-0.
“We are still going to learn and improve. The quality of play we saw tonight, yes we created some chances and on the whole didn’t give up too many clean ones, but I really do think we have more in the bag,”said Andrew Conniff, BHSU’s head women’s soccer coach.
The Lady Jackets started out aggressive on offense, having three shots at goal in the first 15 minutes of play, but unfortunately none would go in the net.
After that, Black Hills State only attempted one shot on goal, but the Lady Jacket defense was on point, and the game remained scoreless, 0-0, at the half..
There was no score until at the 25 minute mark Southwest Minnesota State’s Alex Lotts scored to put the visitors on top 1-0.
Black Hills State continued to show pressure on the offensive end in the final minutes of the game, when a Gabbi Nowodworski shot, with just seconds remaining in the game, hit the crossbar, and Southwest Minnesota State came away with the win 1-0
Goalkeeper Makayla Dannelly had four saves, Nowodworski led the team with five shots, two on goal.
Black Hills State, 0-1, travels to Billings, Mont. Thursday to face University of Mary.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.