SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s soccer team will conclude its 2022 non-conference schedule today, when they hosts Montana State University-Billings at 2 p.m., in Spearfish.
The Lady Yellow Jackets are 0-2-1 on the season, last playing on Aug. 29 in a 1-1 draw against Minot State, giving BHSU 11 days between matches.
“We are so excited for this game,” said Andrew Conniff, BHSU’s head soccer coach. “I have a huge amount of respect for MSU-B’s coach and this will be the first time we face each other. This is a really interesting matchup because we have played the exact same Div. II opponents as MSU-Billings this season, and have had the exact same results.”
MSU-Billings is 0-3-1 on the year, and like Black Hills State, they have played Northern State, UMary and Minot State.
Oddly enough, both BHSU and MSUB have had the same results against these teams, falling to UMary 2-0 and NSU 1-0, and tying with Minot State 1-1.
“From what we know, Montana State Billings is a very hard-working team that will make things very difficult for us,” Conniff said.
MSU-Billings is coming off a 6-0 loss to Montana on Sept. 2.
The Lady Yellow Jackets have had a strong week of training and had time for some key contributors to get healthy, including Megan Diano who will be able to make her first appearance of the season.
“Our defense and defensive midfield have continued to grow, consistently performing at a high-level in training and games, and the team is eager for the chance to go out and perform in front of our fans and community,” Conniff said. “Allie Brown, Taylor Hernandez, Lena Homan, Bresha Keegan, and Haley Steskal all had a really productive week. I also feel that we saw wings Lexi Crow and Maddi Avery have their best weeks of training this season.”
Following Friday’s match, the Lady Yellow Jackets will then prepare for its RMAC schedule, which opens at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 when they hosts Colorado Christian.
