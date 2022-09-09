sports
SPEARFISH  — The Black Hills State University  women’s soccer team will conclude its 2022 non-conference schedule today, when they hosts Montana State University-Billings at 2 p.m., in Spearfish.

The Lady Yellow Jackets are 0-2-1 on the season, last playing on Aug. 29 in a 1-1 draw against Minot State, giving BHSU 11 days between matches.

