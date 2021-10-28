BHSU women’s soccer has 12 athletes named to RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State women’s soccer had 12 student-athletes named to the RMAC All-Academic Honor Roll Monday night.
To be eligible for consideration, a student-athlete must carry a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (GPA), and must have been an active student at the institution for at least two consecutive semesters, or three consecutive quarters.
Allie Brown: Sophomore, defender, 3.81 GPA, majoring in professional accountancy
Amber Carlson: Senior, defender/midfielder, 3.35 GPA, majoring in business administration
Lexi Crow: Sophomore, midfielder, 3.39 GPA, majoring in psychology
Ashleigh Decker: Sophomore, defender, 3.69 GPA, majoring in biology
Sheridan Fenner: Sophomore, forward, 3.90 GPA, majoring in psychology
Ella Goodman: Senior, forward, 3.94 GPA, majoring in mass communications
Teagen Hartley: Senior, goalkeeper, 3.80 GPA, majoring in biology
Gabbi Nowodworski: Senior, defender/midfielder, 3.73 GPA, majoring in chemistry
Samantha Turpen: Junior, defender, 3.77 GPA, majoring in exercise science
Darby Whiteley: Senior, forward, 3.76 GPA, majoring in psychology
Halle Wibbels: Sophomore, defender, 3.61 GPA, majoring in psychology
Morgan Wood: Sophomore, goalkeeper, 3.83 GPA, majoring in exercise science
