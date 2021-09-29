BHSU women’s rodeo finish on top at Triton Stampede

FORT DODGE, Iowa. — The Black Hills State University rodeo team traveled to Iowa Central Community College to compete in the Triton Stampede, Sept. 24 and 25, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
The Black Hills State women’s team finished the weekend in first place, 360 points ahead of the second-place team.
The women had a strong showing in all events, but the point leaders were Cashae McGee, all-around champion, and Tessa Caspers, reserve all-around champion.
Emilee Pauley started off the short-go night by winning the average in the goat tying with a 13.7 on two. Close behind was McGee placing second with a 14.1 on two. Also placing in the average was Jaicee Williams in sixth with a 15.9 on two. Riley Donnelly placed sixth in the long-go with a 7.6.
In the breakaway, Kassidy Caspers finished in second place with a 7.3 on two, Savana Johnston placed third with a 7.6 on two, Samantha Hubert placed fourth with an 8.0 on two, Brooklyn Hanson placed fifth with an 8.1 on two, and Tessa Caspers placed sixth with a 3.1 on one. Williams placed seventh in the long-go with a 3.4 and Jaycie Rau placed tenth with a 3.7.
Tessa Caspers earned a second-place finish in the barrel racing with a 29.18 on two runs. Following Caspers was Sydney Theobald in third with a 29.47 on two, McGee in fifth with a 29.57 on two, and Sidney Hanson with a 29.75 on two. Sydney Maher won the long-go with a 14.66.
The Yellow Jackets men’s team finished the rodeo in fourth place with a strong ending in the team roping. Leading the pack was Riley Staton snagging the win with a 15.7 second run on two. Close behind was Clayton Backhaus in second with a 15.8 on two. Johnston and Collin Palmer placed third in the long-go with an 8.7 while Donnelly placed sixth with a 10.1.
Austin Madison earned sixth place in the steer wrestling with a 12.6 on two.
The Yellow Jackets travel next to Dickinson, N.D., Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, to compete in a double header at the Blue Hawk Stampede rodeo.
