BHSU women’s golf adds two on Signing Day

SPEARFISH — Craig Marsh, the Black Hills State women’s head golf coach, announced the signings of Kaitlyn Dumler and Olivia McCandless to the women’s golf program as members of the 2021-22 signing class.
Dumler joins the Yellow Jackets from Lincoln, Neb., where she golfed with the Lincoln East High School golf team.
As a freshman Dumler recorded a 28.1 scoring differential and qualified for the Class A Girls’ State Golf Tournament as an individual.
In her sophomore year Dumler lowered her differential to 18.24 and medaled in nine of 14 tournaments.
Throughout her junior year, Dumler medaled in the top 14 of every tournament her team competed at while lowering her differential to 12.55.
She finished seventh at the Class A Girls’ Golf State Championship.
Most recently, Dumler lowered her scoring differential to 8.21 while medaling in the top 10 in all but two of her senior year golf tournaments.
At the 2021 Class A Girls Golf State Championships, Dumler recorded a ninth-place finish while also helping her team to a title as state runner-up.
Dumler was named All-Conference, All-City, and Academic All-State three times throughout her high school career.
Off the course, Dumler was a member of the National Honor Society and was named to the Honor Roll from 2018-2021.
She plans to major in biology and chemistry, with hopes to become a veterinarian.
McCandless joins the Yellow Jackets from Arvada, Colo. where she was a member of the Arvada West High School golf team.
As a freshman McCandless played her first year of competitive golf and was named to the varsity team.
During her freshman year, McCandless earned a bid to the regional meet.
In a shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McCandless won the only tournament in she competed in, shooting an 82.
Throughout her junior year, McCandless was again named to the varsity squad and shot a personal best of 80 during her summer season.
McCandless made First Team All-Conference and qualified for the state tournament as a junior as well.
As a senior McCandless was named team captain and named to the varsity team.
Off the course McCandless was named to honor roll every year while holding a 4.0 GPA and is a member of HOSA.
She plans to major in exercise science and hopes to become an athletic trainer or physical therapist.
