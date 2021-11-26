BHSU women’s golf adds Bowles for 2022-23 season

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University announced the signing of Jaqueline Bowles to the women’s golf program for the 2022-23 season.
“We are excited to welcome Jaqueline Bowles to the Lady Yellow Jacket women’s golf team,” said Marsh. “Jaqueline is an outstanding student athlete who will most definitely contribute to the team on and off the golf course. We love her positive attitude and truly believe she will be a strong addition to the team.”
Bowles joins the Lady Yellow Jackets golf team from Scottsbluff, Neb., where she competed with the Mitchell Jr. and Sr. High School golf team.
As a freshman, Bowles helped her team place third at the state tournament.
That third olace finish helped the team earn district runner-up.
As a sophomore, Bowles qualified for the district meet as an individual and helped her team to a first-place district championship.
Bowles also qualified for state and competed in the state tournament as a sophomore.
Her junior year, Bowles placed fourth at district with a score of 94 which qualified her for the state championship meet.
She was unable to attend the state meet due to COVID.
As a senior, Bowles earned a tournament average of 88.
She placed second in the district meet with a score of 88 which qualified her for state.
At state Bowles earned a 13th place finish with an 88 in round one, and a 93 in round two.
As a senior, she won her home tournament with a career best score of 80 at Scenic Knolls Golf Course in Mitchell, Neb.
Off the course, Bowles was a three-year academic letter winner and a member of the National Honor Society from 2021-22.
Bowles was also named Academic All State as a junior.
Currently Bowles is ranked 9/45 in her class, and carries a 3.94 GPA.
She intends to major in pre-law at Black Hills State, with the hope of becoming a lawyer.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.