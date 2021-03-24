BHSU women’s basketball overcomes adversities

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dealt with a lot of adversity and uncertainty during a women’s basketball season that ended in the NCAA Division II national tournament.
“It was really hard to get into any kind of flow because of having to adjust all the time,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said.
COVID-19 protocols forced schedules to change on a regular basis.
Nore said the players’ understanding the situation, and being able to readily adjust, really helped.
He added team members were selfless, and assistant coach Hope Bonlander excelled at dealing with things.
Depth and willingness to compete served as team strengths going into the season, according to Nore. He said mental fatigue and dealing with the unknown posed the biggest challenges.
“The way they stepped up late was a tribute to some of the seniors that stepped up, and upperclassmen that really were able to get back on track and simplify things,” Nore added.
Black Hills State fell 81-74 to Western Colorado in its season opener. A 71-68 win over Westminster boosted the Yellow Jackets’ record to 3-1.
A scheduled game against New Mexico Highlands was canceled.
Victories over UC-Colorado Springs (72-56), Regis (70-61), and Colorado Mines (73-71) extended Black Hills State’s winning streak to six games and improved the record to 6-1.
The LadyYellow Jackets then endured a three-game slide, capped by a 66-50 setback to South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. Chadron State (65-52), Metro State-Denver (69-61), and Colorado Christian (74-46) fell to Black Hills State as the Yellow Jackets improved to 9-4.
A 68-60 setback to Adams State preceded a three-game winning streak. Black Hills State defeated Chadron State 59-39 to move its record to 12-5.
The Lady Yellow Jackets dropped three straight games to end the regular season at 12-8.
Black Hills State brought the number 7 seed into the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference tournament.
Victories over second-seeded Westminster (71-66) and number 3 Western Colorado (67-62) advanced Black Hills State to the championship game against top-seeded Colorado Mines.
That game was declared a no contest because of COVID-19 protocols involving Colorado Mines, giving the Yellow Jackets the championship.
It was on to the national tournament West Regional, where a familiar opponent was waiting in the first round. Black Hills State fell 74-65 to Westminster, ending its season at 14-9.
“I think we just got back to our roots late,” Nore said in describing the team’s evolution throughout the season. “We defended more true to our philosophy and scheme.”
Nore said players began trusting one another late in the season. He added there was not much opportunity for early team bonding because of current situations.
On-court highlights for Nore included Alyssia Martinez’s scoring the winning 3-point field goal at Fort Lewis (a 72-69 win), plus the first two tournament games. “Everyone had their moments throughout the year,” Nore said.
Seniors Racquel Wientjes, Morgan Ham, Katie Messler, Noora Parttimaa, Kassie Hoyer, and Martinez ended their collegiate careers. Ham and Wientjes surpassed the 1,000-point plateau during the recent season.
“They were really locked in late, went after it, and showed great leadership, especially late when we made our run,” Nore said in describing the seniors’ contributions.
Nore said the team would be different and really young next season. He added younger players will have the chance to showcase more of their ability.
