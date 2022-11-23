BHSU women’s basketball defeats MSU-Billings 60-51

BILLINGS, Mont. — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team used a big fourth quarter to defeat MSU-Billings 60-51, Tuesday in Billings, Mont.
Black Hills State outscored MSU-Billings 25-12 in the fourth quarter to remain undefeated.
The Yellow Jackets took possession of the tipoff and were quick to set up a Haylee Weathersby layup.
MSU-Billings (MSUB) responded with a pair of layups of their own but Nikki Van Wyk hit a turnaround jumper to tie the score at 4-all.
A layup and a pair of free throws gave MSUB a four-point lead, until Megan Engesser hit a 3-pointer to the cut the Yellowjackets lead to 8-7.
Both squads got cold from the field, but MSUB held on to a 17-14 lead after one quarter of play..
After an MSUB layup opened the second, Engesser hit another 3-point to pull Black Hills State to within two-points, 19-17.
Shooting on both sides went cold again, with multiple turnovers and no scores on either side for nearly three minutes.
With 6:29 to go in the first half, MSUB’s Dyauni Boyce hit a layup that extended the Yellowjacket lead to 21-17.
MSUB led 26-22 at the break.
Both teams scored 13 points in the third quarter, with the Yellowjackets leading 39-35 heading into the final 10 minutes of play.
Danica Kocer made a layup with 5:13 left in the game to tie the score at 45-45.
With 2:30 left in the game Kocer hit a field goal and free throw to give the Yellow Jackets the lead 51-49.
Black Hills State outscored MSU-Billlings 9-2 over the final two minutes to give the Yellow Jackets the win 60-51.
As a team, BHSU shot 41.2 from the field and 35.3 percent from the three-point range. Despite giving up 18 turnovers, the BHSU defense forced 21 turnovers by MSU-Billings
Kocer and Nikki VanWyk led the team in scoring with 14 points each.
After the Thanksgiving break, Black Hills State (3-0) travels to Rapid City for a non-conference matchup against South Dakota Mines at 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
