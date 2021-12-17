BHSU women’s and men’s basketball games moved to Saturday and Sunday

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will be playing their games Saturday and Sunday this weekend.
Due to a scheduling conflict with Chadron State’s graduation this weekend, as they also host New Mexico Highlands and UC-Colorado Springs, our games have been pushed from their regularly scheduled Friday and Saturday to now be Saturday and Sunday.
Black Hills State will take on New Mexico Highlands on Saturday, with the women tipping off at 2 p.m. and the men to follow with a scheduled 4 p.m. start. Sunday, both teams face UC-Colorado Springs with starting times of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Additionally, all fans will receive free admission to all four games this weekend with the donation of a non-perishable food item as Black Hills State helps support our local food bank.
Black Hils State also announced changes to the men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
Friday games at Regis and Saturday’s games at Colorado Mines have moved the starting times have been changed to be 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
