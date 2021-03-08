BHSU women receive title

GOLDEN, Colo. — Black Hills State University received its first-ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) women’s basketball tournament title Saturday night. COVID-19 protocols involving Colorado Mines, the Yellow Jackets’ opponent, forced cancelation of the final game.
Application of those protocols resulted in the game being declared a no contest. Black Hills State will receive the automatic bid to the NCAA Division II national tournament set to start next weekend.
“It’s not how I pictured the first title to be,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said. “Our team was locked in, and we were playing really well.”
Nore said the seniors rose to the occasion during the tournament, and Black Hills State felt really confident going into Saturday.
“It’s really unfortunate that it went like that, but I’m super happy for them,” Nore added. “I’m not taking anything away from how they finished their season.”
The bus dropped off the Yellow Jacket team at the game site. Notification of the cancelation was received about five minutes later. This was roughly one hour before the scheduled 7 p.m. tipoff.
“You’re numb. You don’t really think it’s real, to be honest,” Nore said on the team’s thoughts after the announcement. “You’re in a gym with no fans, with no opponent, all in our uniforms ready to play, and we’re getting a trophy.”
Team members posed with the trophy. They took turns cutting down the nets.
Black Hills State finished 12-8 during the regular season and brought the number 7 seed into the tournament. The Yellow Jackets toppled second-seeded Westminster 71-66 and third-seeded Western Colorado 67-62 to reach Saturday’s scheduled contest.
“We were playing great. Defensively, really locked in,” Nore said. “Our upperclassmen and seniors were on a mission and led the charge with it.”
Racquel Wientjes, Morgan Ham, and Megan Engesser represented Black Hills State on the all-tournament team.
Quarterfinals for the Division II national tournament will begin on Friday, March 12.
Play continues with semifinals on Saturday, March 13, followed by the regional championships on Monday, March 15.
