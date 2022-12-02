BHSU women outlast Regis in OT

SPEARFISH — An 11-4 scoring edge in overtime lifted Black Hills State University past Regis 71-64 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game played Friday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
“I thought we defended well. I thought we had kids step up and make plays,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said in describing overtime which started with a 60-60 tie. “We just made a few more plays than they (Regis) did.”
Black Hills State (1-0 in the conference, 6-1 overall) led 18-12 after the first quarter and 33-23 at halftime. “We were aggressive; we were attacking the rim,” Nore said of the first 20 minutes.
The visiting Rangers claimed a 21-15 scoring edge in the third stanza and sliced the margin to 48-44.
Regis moved ahead 53-48 with four minutes left in regulation. Black Hills State scored 12 of the next 19 points to force overtime.
“We kind of dug ourselves a hole in the third and fourth quarters,” junior Morgan Hammerbeck said. “Once we tied it up and forced overtime, I think we just kind of settled in.” She added it was almost a relief, and overtime was like a new game.
Nore said Black Hills State stopped attacking during the second half. He added Regis made plays when the Yellow Jackets let up.
Danica Kocer’s two baskets, Ellie Moore’s layup, and Moore’s two later free throws pushed the Yellow Jackets ahead 68-60 during the five-minute extra session.
Regis cut the margin to 68-64 with 29 seconds left. Black Hills State's Niki Van Wyk made three of four free throw attempts to account for the final margin.
Kocer (17 points), Hammerbeck (11), Van Wyk (11), and Megan Engesser (10) reached double figures for Black Hills State. Regis received 24 points from Erin Fry, whose efforts also included four 3-point field goals.
Hammerbeck said the Yellow Jackets were locked in during overtime. She added the team prides itself on defense and focused on that in the final five minutes.
“We were talking on offense, talking on defense. That just helped us make plays, make stops,” Hammerbeck said of the first half.
Hammerbeck said Regis moved the ball well and got open looks during its second-half run. She added the Rangers also rebounded well.
“For me, it’s just being consistent and always trying to do all of the little things for my team,” Hammerbeck said in describing her role on the squad. She added that includes getting shots for teammates as well as for herself.
Hammerbeck is in her third season as a Yellow Jacket. She was a role player on the bench as a freshman, cheering on her teammates and learning as much as she could from the upperclassmen.
Her current role centers on doing whatever she can to help the team win. That includes scoring and defense.
“A big thing for me is just confidence and being in the program: learning everything that we do and being with my teammates,” Hammerbeck said of her growth over the past few seasons.
Hammerbeck has most enjoyed playing with her teammates during the season’s first seven games. She discussed what the Yellow Jackets would like to accomplish in future games.
“We just need to focus on trying not to let the other team go on runs,” Hammerbeck said. She added the team must focus on stopping the ball, stopping the defense, and making plays.
Hammerbeck said this season’s team has a lot of players who have improved from 2021-22. “We were so young last year, and we have a lot of people that just have more confidence or have different roles,” she added.
Black Hills State shares the ball well and gets it to the open shooters, Hammerbeck said.
“Just the opportunity that we have,” Nore said when asked what encourages the team the most going forward. “We’ve got a lot of upperclassmen that want to do well, and they’re a great group that’s fun to work with.”
BHSU scoring: Danica Kocer 17, Morgan Hammerbeck 11, Niki Van Wyk 11, Megan Engesser 10, Alessia Capley 9, Ellie Moore 8, Tyler Whitlock 3, Kalla Bertram 2. Totals 24 field goals, 15 of 21 from the free throw line, 71 points.
Regis scoring: Erin Fry 24, Erin Stroberg 13, Sam Deem 8, Alexius Foster 7, Athena Saragoza 3, Josey Ryan 3, Sydney Speights 2, Morgan Smith 2, Kyla Frenchers 2. Totals 22 field goals, 13 of 19 from the free throw line, 64 points.
Field goal percentages: BHSU 36 (24-65), Regis 34 (22-63)
Three-point field goals: BHSU 8 (Hammerbeck 3, Engesser 2, Van Wyk 1, Capley 1, Whitlock 1), Regis 7 (Fry 4)
Rebounds: BHSU 47 (Kocer 7), Regis 41 (Deem 10)
Turnovers: BHSU 17, Regis 16
Total fouls: BHSU 20, Regis 22
Black Hills State will host UC-Colorado Springs at 4 p.m. Saturday from the Young Center.
