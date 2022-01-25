BHSU women hold off Colorado Mesa

SPEARFISH — An 8-2 scoring edge over the final 35 seconds propelled Black Hills State University past Colorado Mesa 68-62 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game played Monday night at the Donald E. Young Center.
“I thought we responded well, and we had kids all night stepping up,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore, whose team was in a 60-60 tie with 35 seconds remaining. “You look at just their mental toughness with how they finished free throws.”
Black Hills State led 18-17 after the first quarter. Daniella Turner’s jump shot early in the second frame put the visiting Mavericks ahead 21-18.
Danica Kocer’s three-point play gave the Yellow Jackets a 23-22 lead. That started a 16-0 run, with another Kocer three-point play putting Black Hills State ahead 36-22.
Three free throws by Niki Van Wyk extended the Black Hills State advantage to 39-24. Colorado Mesa used four Mariah Martin points to trim the halftime margin to 39-28.
Ashley Davis connected from 3-point range as Black Hills State led 43-28 in the third quarter. Colorado Mesa responded with a 12-0 run; Martin’s basket brought the Mavericks within 43-40.
The Yellow Jackets netted four free throws to end the third quarter. They led 47-45 at the break.
Black Hills State stayed ahead 53-48 in the fourth frame on a Megan Engesser short-range basket. A Kocer basket midway through the stanza kept the Yellow Jackets up 57-53.
Davis netted two free throws with 2 minutes 4 seconds left to put Black Hills State ahead 60-57. A Kelsey Siemons three-point play with 1:30 left pulled Colorado Mesa into a 60-60 tie.
Two free throws by Davis with 35 seconds left eased Black Hills State ahead 62-60.
Colorado Mesa committed a turnover, and Davis was fouled with 16 seconds left. She made two free throws to make the score 64-60.
Black Hills State rebounded a missed shot by the Mavericks. Kocer scored two free throws with 6 seconds left as the Yellow Jackets went ahead 66-60.
The Mavericks cut the margin to 66-62 on two Siemons free throws. Kocer netted two free throws to secure Black Hills State’s 68-62 win.
Kocer scored 20 points for Black Hills State (8-3 in the conference, 10-7 overall). Davis followed with 17 points.
Colorado Mesa (7-4 in the conference, 12-4 overall) received 26 points from Martin and 15 points from Turner.
Davis earned Nore’s praise for her efforts. “She had huge rebounds late, and she put herself on the line and stepped up,” Nore said of the senior.
Black Hills State scoring: Danica Kocer 20, Ashley Davis 17, Haylee Weathersby 9, Niki Van Wyk 9, Morgan Hammerbeck 8, Megan Engesser 3, Kammie Ragsdale 2. Totals 17 field goals, 28 of 33 from the free throw line, 68 points.
Colorado Mesa scoring: Mariah Martin 26, Daniella Turner 15, Kelsey Siemons 9, Monica Brooks 7, Emily Cavey 3, Kylie Kravig 2. Totals 22 field goals, 16 of 19 from the free throw line, 62 points.
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 6 (Davis 2, Van Wyk 2, Weathersby 1, Hammerbeck 1), Colorado Mesa 2 (Martin 1, Cavey 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 35 (Engesser 6), Colorado Mesa 35 (Siemons 13)
Total fouls: Black Hills State 20, Colorado Mesa 26
Black Hills State is scheduled to visit Colorado Christian on Friday, Jan. 28 and Metro State-Denver on Saturday, Jan. 29.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.