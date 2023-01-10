GUNNISON, Colo. — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team edged Western Colorado 55-52 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, Friday night in Gunnison, Colo..
Black Hills State (5-2 in the conference, 10-3 overall) grabbed a 16-5 lead after the first quarter and held a 25-16 halftime lead. Western claimed a 23-15 scoring edge in the third stanza and trailed by only 40-39 with 10 minutes left.
Megan Engesser’s layup with 7 ½ minutes left gave the Yellow Jackets a 47-39 advantage. The home standing Mountaineers sliced the margin to 53-52 with eight seconds left before two Engesser free throws accounted for the final margin.
Ellie Moore scored 14 points for Black Hills State; Niki Van Wyk followed with 13 points. Emmery Wagstaff scored 22 points to pace Western.
Black Hills State scoring: Ellie Moore 14, Niki Van Wyk 13, Alessia Capley 9, Haylee Weathersby 8, Summer Fox 5, Megan Engesser 4, Morgan Hammerbeck 2. Totals 21 field goals, 10 of 12 from the free throw line, 52 points.
Western scoring: Emmery Wagstaff 22, Hayley Valencia 12, Brooklyn Seymour 6, Rachel Cockman 5, Kylie Krise 3, Alyza Aikins 2, Billie Fiore 2. Totals 18 field goals, 12 of 19 from the free throw line, 52 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 38 (21-55), Western 39 (18-46)
Three-point field goals: Western 4 (Wagstaff 2, Cockman 1, Krise 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 32 (Fox 6), Western 35 (Wagstaff 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 11, Western 14
Total fouls: Black Hills State 20, Western 17
Black Hills State will host Colorado Mesa at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the Donald E. Young Center.
