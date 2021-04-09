BHSU women fall to Westminster

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women's soccer team dropped a 3-0 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference decision to Westminster, Friday, at Ronnie Theisz Field in Spearfish.
"We came out of the gates, and we struggled a bit just finding our marks and containing them (Westminster)," Yellow Jackets' interim head coach Justin Griffith said. "They played through their wings pretty well, and we had a hard time figuring that out."
The visiting Griffins took a 1-0 lead on a Sophia DiGeromino goal 5 1/2 minutes into the game.
Black Hills State's Sheridan Fenner recorded a shot on goal. Teammate Dz-Rae Jara made a goaltending save a short time later to keep the score 1-0.
Westminster used Alexa Maple's goal with 13 minutes remaining in the first half to increase its edge to 2-0.
Madison Kandler recorded a shot on goal for the Yellow Jackets, who trailed 2-0 at the break.
Griffith said the Yellow Jackets sorted out Westminster's play late in the first half. He added Black Hills State also moved the ball better and created some opportunities in the second half.
Westminster's Aimee Kurfurst scored early in the second half to account for the final 3-0 margin.
"It started with, defensively, finding our marks and staying with them," Griffith said in describing Black Hills State's second-half improvements. He added the Yellow Jackets were more patient in the final 45 minutes.
Ella Goodman and Kandler each recorded two shots on goal for Black Hills State. Gabbi Nowodworski and Fenner finished with one shot apiece; Jara collected 12 saves.
Black Hills State (0-4 in the conference, 0-10 overall) will end its season Saturday, April 17, when it hosts Regis. Start time is set for noon.
