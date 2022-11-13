BHSU women fall to Texas A&M-Kingsville

Black Hills State University’s Summer Fox and Texas A&M-Kingsville opponent Georgia Ohiaeri battle for a loose ball. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 71-65 nonconference women’s basketball decision to Texas A&M-Kingsville, Saturday night, at the Donald E. Young Center.

The Yellow Jackets (1-1) led 19-18 after the first quarter but trailed 34-33 at halftime and 51-50 after three stanzas. Texas A&M-Kingsville never trailed in the final frame, and the score was tied three times: 55-55, 57-57, and 62-62.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.