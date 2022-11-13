BHSU women fall to Texas A&M-Kingsville

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a 71-65 nonconference women’s basketball decision to Texas A&M-Kingsville, Saturday night, at the Donald E. Young Center.
The Yellow Jackets (1-1) led 19-18 after the first quarter but trailed 34-33 at halftime and 51-50 after three stanzas. Texas A&M-Kingsville never trailed in the final frame, and the score was tied three times: 55-55, 57-57, and 62-62.
“They executed really well; they hit some shots,” Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore said in describing the fourth quarter for the visiting Javelinas. “We got behind early in the quarter, and then we just tried to make the big play.”
Senior Danica Kocer said the game’s biggest key was that Black Hills State was not making its outside shots and could not get enough inside looks.
Texas A&M-Kingsville is a hard team to stop, according to Nore. He said the team boasts a really good point guard along with good size.
Kocer notched 23 points to pace Black Hills State, with 13 of those coming in the opening stanza.
“I thought we did a good job of getting her looks. She can play inside-outside; we tried to isolate her inside a little bit more. We felt like there was a mismatch,” Nore said in describing Kocer’s first-quarter success.
Kocer said the Javelinas used a smaller guard on her early in the game. “I was able to post up inside on her and create good looks that way,” she added.
Texas A&M-Kingsville’s adjustments included going to a zone defense, which resulted in bigger players staying down low, Kocer said. She added she was being guarded by a post player, so she had to work from the outside in.
Nore said the Yellow Jackets missed some defensive assignments, and that gave the Javelinas confidence.
Third-quarter action started with a 10-2 run that gave Black Hills State a 43-36 advantage. Nore said the team tried taking advantage of the Javelinas’ zone defense, wanted the shooters to get some looks, and rebounded well.
“They were getting downhill attacks and getting to the free throw line,” Kocer said of Texas A&M-Kingsville in the fourth quarter.
BHSU scoring: Danica Kocer 23, Morgan Hammerbeck 13, Kalla Bertram 10, Niki Van Wyk 8, Haylee Weathersby 4, Megan Engesser 3, Ellie Moore 2, Tyler Whitlock 2. Totals 22 field goals, 14 of 20 from the free throw line, 65 points.
A&M-Kingsville scoring: Georgia Ohiaeri 20, Brianna Pena 15, Veyda Lake 8, Shelby Ray 8, Janessa Payne 7, Mia Rivers 7, Jayde Tschritter 3, Bella Sipowicz 3. Totals 27 field goals, 11 of 16 from the free throw line, 71 points.
Field goal percentages: BHSU 37 (22-58), A&M-Kingsville 51 (27-52)
Three-point field goals: BHSU 7 (Kocer 3, Van Wyk 2, Hammerbeck 1, Engesser 1), A&M-Kingsville 6 (Ray 2)
Black Hills State used a 31-10 scoring edge in the fourth quarter Friday night to sideline Texas A&M International 80-60.
The Yellow Jackets led 22-15 after the first quarter and 29-26 at halftime. Texas A&M International claimed a 24-20 scoring edge in the third stanza to go ahead 50-49.
Megan Engesser netted 20 points for the Yellow Jackets; her efforts included six 3-point field goals. Kocer (17 points), Kalla Bertram (12), and Morgan Hammerbeck (10) also scored in double figures.
Texas A&M International received a team-high 24 points from Raiana Brown.
“Two good teams: we knew it was going to be a challenge for us,” Nore said in recapping the weekend. “We have to identify rotations on our team. We need to get our bigs (post players) going again.”
Black Hills State continues its nonconference slate at 6 p.m. Wednesday against the University of Mary. Minot State comes to Spearfish at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We just want to get better,” Nore said. “We want to make sure that we get the right frame of mind.”
Kocer said the weekend marked a good start to the season. She added the team knows what it can work on for its next game.
“I like to lead by example, but there’s a big group of us seniors. We all work together with our strengths to kind of keep the team at our best,” Kocer said in describing her role on the squad.
One of Kocer’s main on-court roles focuses on keeping teammates calm and under control. She also tries to create offense and give open looks to her team.
“This year, it’s been a really good transition,” Kocer said when asked how it has been to get everyone to play together. She added this is the fourth year for several players, so they are used to one another.
Kocer said the lineup also includes a couple of graduate transfers who will gain more of a post presence.
Focal points during this week’s practices will include defensive communication and offensive pass selection, according to Kocer.
“I’m just looking forward to how competitive we’re going to be with everyone else,” Kocer said. “It’s going to be really fun to see how far we go this season.”
Kocer also eagerly anticipates to making many memories with her teammates.
