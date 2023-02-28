BHSU women fall in RMAC tourney opener

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University was outscored 13-4 over the final five minutes and fell 56-50 to Metro State-Denver in Tuesday’s opening-round game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament. The game was played at the Donald E. Young Center.
“We had some tough breaks; the ball didn’t go in. They (Metro State) did a good job defensively,” said Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore, whose team led 46-43 midway through the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets brought the third seed into the game. Metro State, now 17-13, was the number 6 seed.
Black Hills State (22-8) scored the first nine points and led 14-12 as the first quarter ended. The Yellow Jackets led 24-22 at halftime and 40-34 after the third stanza.
“I thought we defended and did some things,” Nore said of Black Hills State’s play during the first 3 ½ quarters. “We just never could get into the flow offensively.”
Danica Kocer scored 15 points for Black Hills State, and Morgan Hammerbeck finished with 10 points. Metro State received 21 points from Tosjanae Bonds, 14 from Mya Jones, and 10 from Kendra Parra.
Nore said the Yellow Jackets missed several short-range shots and free throws. He added Metro State plays physically, defends well, and is quick on the double team.
“Metro (State) showed a lot of toughness down the stretch,” Hammerbeck said. “They were very physical with us, and in the end, it was just too much to handle.”
Hammerbeck said Black Hills State played very well as a team in the first 3 ½ quarters. She added players shared the ball and played together on defense.
“You can’t take anything away from us,” Hammerbeck said of the team’s 30 games. “We had a great season up to this point; we’re really hoping it’s not the end.”
Ellie Moore said Metro State defended the Yellow Jackets very tightly down the stretch and got a lot of steals and rebounds.
“I guess we read each other really well,” Moore said of Black Hills State’s early 9-0 lead. “We read the defense well, and we started getting it through the high post.” She added the Yellow Jacket guards also hit shots.
Metro State’s on-court adjustments included defensive pressure that sped up Black Hills State, according to Moore. She said the Yellow Jackets took shots that were not the best looks.
“I give it back to our seniors,” Moore said in describing this season. “They’ve been here for a long time, and I know that this was kind heartbreaking for them.”
Moore is a graduate student who said she has one more season of eligibility remaining because of the COVID-19 year.
“I definitely don’t want to do it again this way,” Moore said when asked how this outcome will help motivate her for next season. “I would say just going in with the right mindset from the get-go would be the biggest thing for me going into next year.”
Black Hills State scoring: Danica Kocer 15, Morgan Hammerbeck 10, Megan Engesser 9, Ellie Moore 6, Niki Van Wyk 5, Haylee Weathersby 3, Alessia Capley 2. Totals 14 field goals, 15 of 21 from the free throw line, 50 points.
Metro State scoring: Tosjanae Bonds 21, Mya Jones 14, Kendra Parre 10, Miza Gilberto 3, Mariana Silva Pereiea 3, Brooklynn Jones 3, Brianna Sealy 2. Totals 18 field goals, 13 of 16 from the free throw line, 56 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 26 (14-53), Metro State 33 (18-54)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 7 (Kocer 2, Hammerbeck 2, Engesser 2, Van Wyk 1), Metro State 7 (Bonds 3, Parra 2, Silva Pereira 1, Jones 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 37 (Hammerbeck 9), Metro State 43 (Parra 11)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 15, Metro State 15
Total fouls: Black Hills State Black Hills State 13, Metro State 15
Top-seeded Regis defeated number 8 seed CSU-Pueblo 72-57 in the first round. Fourth-seeded Adams State toppled number 5 Westminster 71-48, and number 2 seed Colorado Mines edged seventh-seeded Colorado Mesa 66-60.
Play resumes Friday in Denver, Colo., on Regis’ home court. Regis hosts the final two rounds (Friday and Saturday) because it was the highest remaining seed after the first round.
Metro State will square off against Colorado Mines in a Friday semifinal, with Adams State facing Regis. The winners meet in the championship game on Saturday.
