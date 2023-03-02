Lady Jackets Danica Kocer_4059.jpg

Black Hills State’s Danica Kocer, left, gets off an unbalanced shot during Tuesday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament game against Metro State-Denver, in Spearfish. The Lady Roadrunners came away with      the win 56-50.

Pioneer photo

by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University was outscored 13-4 over the final five minutes and fell 56-50 to Metro State-Denver in Tuesday’s opening-round game of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament, at the Donald E. Young Center.

“We had some tough breaks. The ball didn’t go in. They (Metro State) did a good job defensively,” said Black Hills State head coach Mark Nore, whose team led 46-43 midway through the fourth quarter.

