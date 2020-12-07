DURANGO, Colo. — Alyssia Martinez’s 3-point field goal just before the final buzzer lifted Black Hills State University to a 72-69 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball victory over Fort Lewis, Saturday.
“They couldn’t have made a cleaner execution,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said in describing the final moments. “It was just players making plays.”
Black Hills State called time out with 21.4 seconds left and the score 69-69. The Yellow Jackets played for the last shot and found Martinez in the left corner for the game-winning basket.
The Yellow Jackets led 34-30 at halftime and went ahead 43-35.
Fort Lewis stayed within 41-35 in the third period on a Jordan Vasquez free throw. Megan Engesser, Morgan Ham, and Danica Kocer highlighted a 14-2 run that gave Black Hills State a 57-40 lead with 2 minutes 38 seconds left in the stanza.
“We had great ball movement and made the extra pass,” Nore said of the third quarter. “Defensively, we limited them (Fort Lewis) to one shot a lot of the time.”
Fort Lewis scored six of the next eight points and cut the margin to 59-46 as the third quarter ended.
Racquel Wientjes netted a free throw early in the final frame as the Yellow Jackets led 62-48. A layup by Ham made the score 64-53.
Fort Lewis responded by scoring the next 10 points. Sydney Candelaria’s free throw brought the Skyhawks within 64-63.
The Yellow Jackets led 66-63 and 69-66 down the stretch, but Fort Lewis recorded a 3-point field goal each time. Alison Chanhthala’s basket with 46 seconds left accounted for the 69-69 tie and set the stage for the final moments.
Engesser’s 17-point effort featured five 3-point field goals and paced three Yellow Jackets in double figures. Wientjes and Ham added 13 and 11 points, respectively.
Fort Lewis received 23 points from Jordan Vasquez and 11 points from Bailey Osmer.
Nore said the Skyhawks got back into the game by stopping the clock and making plays. He added Black Hills State became stagnant on offense.
“Our team has a lot of room for growth, and that part is super exciting,” Nore said.
Statistics follow.
Black Hills State scoring: Megan Engesser 17, Racquel Wientjes 13, Morgan Ham 11, Niki VanWyk 6, Ashlee Beacom 6, Katie Messler 6, Cody Robinson 4, Danica Kocer 3, Alyssia Martinez 3, Ashley Davis 3. Totals 25 field goals, 11 of 16 from the free throw line, 72 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: Jordan Vasquez 23, Bailey Osmer 11, Alison Chanhthala 8, Sydney Candelaria 8, Alyssa Adams 8, Brooke McGee 7, Katrina Chandler 4. Totals 23 field goals, 15 of 23 from the free throw line, 69 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 37 (25-66), Fort Lewis 39 (23-58)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 11 (Engesser 5, Beacom 2, VanWyk 2, Martinez 1, Kocer 1), Fort Lewis 8 (Chanhthala 2, Adams 2, Osmer 2, McGee 1, Candelaria 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 38 (Messler 7), Fort Lewis 42 (Vasquez 8)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 11, Fort Lewis 16
Total fouls: Black Hills State 24, Fort Lewis 15
Black Hills State is scheduled to host Colorado Mesa at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, from the Young Center. No spectators will be allowed.
