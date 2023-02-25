BHSU women defeat Lady Eagles 60-49; host RMAC Shootout game Tuesday

Kalla Bertram, of Black Hills State, goes up between two Fort Lewis defenders for a layup during a game earlier this season, in Spearfish. The Black Hills State women defeated Chadron State 60-49 Thursday night in Chadron, Neb., in its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season finale. Black Hills State will be the number 3 seed and host the number six-seed in the opening round of the RMAC Tourney Tuesday night, in Spearfish. The number 6 seed had not been determined as of press time.
CHADRON, Neb. — The Black Hills State women’s basketball defeated Chadron State 60-49 in its regular season finale, in Chadron, Neb.
“I think we did a good job considering considering everything we’ve been going through with the snow, and travel,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “I am really proud of the team and how they finished strong at the end of the regular season.”
A layup and 3-pointer by Megan Engesser put Black Hills State on top early, 5-4.
From there, Black Hills State took control of the game on an 8-3 charge to take a six-point lead, 13-7.
A layup by Alessia Capley gave the Lady Jackets a 15-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of play.
The Lady Jackets exchanged field goals back-and-forth for much of the quarter.
Three-point shots from Engesser and Niki Van Wyk down the stretch helped Black Hills State to hold a 33-27 lead at the half.
Danica Kocer buried a jumper to start the second half, but consecutive layups from the Lady Eagles cut the Yellow Jackets lead to 35-31 at the 7:15 mark of the third quarter.
Black Hills State continued to trade baskets with Chadron State, before two free throws and a step-back jumper from Van Wyk extended the Black Hills State lead to 51-33, with 40 seconds left in the quarter.
The Eagles were held to a single free throw for the rest of the quarter and were left facing a 17-point deficit, 51-34, going into in the final 10 minutes.
Chadron State fought their way back into the game, opening the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run to cut the Lady Jackets lead to 51-44.
Van Wyk hit a 3-pointer to once again give Black Hills State a double digit lead, 54-44.
The Lady Eagles refused to quit, but five points from Kalla Bertram down the stretch kept Chadron State at bay, allowing the Yellow Jackets to secure their 22nd victory of the season at 60-49.
Black Hills State had 10 steals on the night, to go along with six blocks, while Chadron State stole the ball six times, and they had two blocks. Both teams turned the ball over 16 and 17 time respectively.
Black Hills State dominated in the paint, pulling down 35 defensive boards compared to 28 by the Lady Eagles.
Kocer and Van Wyk led the Lady Jackets in scoring with 11 points each.
Ellie Moore was a solid defender in the paint against the Lady Eagles, as she led the team with four blocks and three defensive boards.
Moore also tallied seven points on 2-of-7 shooting, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe.
Bertram snagged seven total rebounds, while scoring seven points.
The Lady Jackets finished the season 22-6 (78.6 percent), which marks their best win-loss percentage since the 2009-10 season, where they finished the season 26-7 (72.8%).
Black Hills State holds the number 3 going into the RMAC Shootout Tournament, which begins Tuesday.
The Lady Yellow Jackets will host the number six seed Tuesday.
Their opponent will be determined after the conclusion of RMAC play Saturday.
Nore said his team worked hard to get to host a RMAC Tournament game.
“We are real excited, they earned it,” said Nore. “I just want us to be refreshed, and take everything in. Be energized, and be excited to play, and now the fun begins with a new season. I want them to take all that in, and enjoying the moment
The tip off time for Tuesday’s game has yet to be determined.
