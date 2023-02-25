BHSU women defeat Lady Eagles 60-49; host RMAC Shootout game Tuesday

Kalla Bertram, of Black Hills State, goes up between two Fort Lewis defenders for a layup during a game earlier this season, in Spearfish. The Black Hills State women defeated Chadron State 60-49 Thursday night in Chadron, Neb., in its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference regular season finale.  Black Hills State will be the number 3 seed and host the number six-seed in the opening round of the RMAC Tourney Tuesday night, in Spearfish. The number 6 seed had not been  determined as of press time.

Pioneer file photo

Click to purchase this photo

CHADRON, Neb. — The Black Hills State women’s basketball defeated Chadron State 60-49 in its regular season finale, in Chadron, Neb.

“I think we did a good job considering considering everything we’ve been going through with the snow, and travel,” said Mark Nore, the Lady Jackets head coach. “I am really proud of the team and how they finished strong at the end of the regular season.”

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.