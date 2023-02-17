BHSU women defeat Fort Lewis

Black Hills State University’s Niki Van Wyk sets up for a scoop shot during the second half of Friday’s game. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University returned home Friday night and downed Fort Lewis 70-48 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game played at the Donald E. Young Center.

“We really came out with good intensity defensively,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said. “We thought we did a nice job on their scorers.”

