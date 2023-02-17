BHSU women defeat Fort Lewis

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University returned home Friday night and downed Fort Lewis 70-48 in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game played at the Donald E. Young Center.
“We really came out with good intensity defensively,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Mark Nore said. “We thought we did a nice job on their scorers.”
The Yellow Jackets stormed out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and boosted their advantage to 38-17 at halftime. A 19-8 scoring edge in the third stanza gave Black Hills State a 57-25 advantage with 10 minutes left.
Danica Kocer scored 14 points for Black Hills State (14-5 in the conference, 19-6 overall). Niki Van Wyk chipped in with 13 points.
Fort Lewis received a team-high 14 points from Avery Evans. The Skyhawks are now 6-13 in the conference, 9-16 overall.
“Tonight, I thought we really shared the ball,” Van Wyk said. “We were getting it inside against the zone, and we were just really creating a lot of different passes and different opportunities for each other.”
Van Wyk said Black Hills State played with the same energy and poise tonight as it did against the Skyhawks earlier this week (a 76-61 win on Monday, Feb. 13).
Van Wyk is a senior guard who described her role as getting the offense going and making sure players are doing what they should. She said that includes taking the right shots and creating opportunities for one another.
“I think the season’s going really well,” Van Wyk said. “It’s really solid; our record shows that.” Black Hills State is tied with Adams State for third place in the conference standings after Friday’s win.
Season highlights for Van Wyk include seeing how deep the Yellow Jackets’ bench is. She said teammates are making great plays for one another.
Van Wyk moved into the starting lineup this season after coming off the bench during her junior season.
“I think my role is pretty much the same, except I think I’m looked to more to create more opportunities to score, more opportunities for other people to score as well,” Van Wyk said in comparing starting to coming off the bench.
As a starter approaching the game, Van Wyk said she knows she must always show up because her team depends on her. “I always have to make sure I’m calm and I’m collected while I’m playing out there,” she added.
Moving into a starting role as a senior is not very difficult for Van Wyk. She said she started as a freshman and sophomore.
She leads by example by the way she plays and getting team members to all play together.
“I think I’m looking forward to the most, just playing to our potential that I know we can,” Van Wyk said.
Van Wyk recalled falling in love with the Spearfish community and school upon coming here a few years ago from Appleton, Wisconsin. She said everyone is so welcoming, and the atmosphere in Spearfish is that of a family.
She said her basketball knowledge has increased during her time at Black Hills State. Her leadership skills have also grown, she added.
A typical basketball day for Van Wyk includes an hour in the weight room plus a two-hour practice. She also goes to the gym to work on her shooting.
Van Wyk said it has meant a lot to be able to grow as a player and person at Black Hills State. She credited her coaches and teammates for helping her reach this stage.
Nore said the Yellow Jackets came ready to play Friday but put Fort Lewis on the free throw line a bit more than he would have liked. The Skyhawks finished with 28 free throw attempts.
“I thought we had some really good possessions,” Nore said in describing Black Hills State’s offense. He added the team also rebounded well.
Black Hills State scoring: Danica Kocer 14, Niki Van Wyk 13, Ellie Moore 9, Haylee Weathersby 7, Kammie Ragsdale 7, Morgan Hammerbeck 5, Megan Engesser 5, Kalla Bertram 5, Tyler Whitlock 3, Summer Fox 2. Totals 23 field goals, 15 of 22 from the free throw line, 70 points.
Fort Lewis scoring: Avery Evans 14, Kate Gallery 7, Sadie Misner 6, Kelsey Sorenson 4, Kaitlyn Bell 4, Lanae Billy 3, Brooke McGee 3, Tayla Nez 3, Ruby Sweeney-Spitzeck 3, Ember Cervantes 1. Totals 14 field goals, 17 of 28 from the free throw line, 48 points.
Field goal percentages: Black Hills State 39 (23-58), Fort Lewis 29 (14-48)
Three-point field goals: Black Hills State 9 (Kocer 3, Van Wyk 2, Hammerbeck 1, Engesser 1, Weathersby 1, Bertram 1), Fort Lewis 3 (Evans 1, McGee 1, Nez 1)
Rebounds: Black Hills State 40 (Kocer 7), Fort Lewis 35 (Sorenson, Gallery 5 each)
Turnovers: Black Hills State 14, Fort Lewis 18
Total fouls: Black Hills State 23, Fort Lewis 21
Black Hills State will host Adams State at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Donald E. Young Center. Nore said he would like to see the Yellow Jackets play with poise and for one another.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.