BHSU women defeat Fort Lewis 70-48

Black Hills State University’s Niki Van Wyk sets up for a scoop shot during the second half of Friday’s game. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s basketball team returned home Friday night and came away with a 70-48 over Fort Lewis in a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference women’s basketball game at the Donald E. Young Center.

“We really came out with good intensity defensively,” said Mark Nore the Lady Yellow Jackets coach. “We thought we did a nice job on their scorers.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.