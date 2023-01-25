BHSU track_3126.jpg

Black Hills State track and field distance runner Evie Boyd is shown competing in the mile-run at Saturday’s Dave Little Alumni Mile meet, in Spearfish. Boyd finished sixth in the race wirh a time        of 5:33.84.

Pioneer photo by

Dennis Knuckles

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field athletes won a total of 11 events at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Open that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house.

Breanne Fuller emerged as a double champion for the Yellow Jacket women’s team. She won the 60-meter dash in 7.72 seconds and the 200 dash in 25.64 seconds.

