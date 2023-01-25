Black Hills State track and field distance runner Evie Boyd is shown competing in the mile-run at Saturday’s Dave Little Alumni Mile meet, in Spearfish. Boyd finished sixth in the race wirh a time of 5:33.84.
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field athletes won a total of 11 events at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Open that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center field house.
Breanne Fuller emerged as a double champion for the Yellow Jacket women’s team. She won the 60-meter dash in 7.72 seconds and the 200 dash in 25.64 seconds.
Sylvia Brown (5 minutes 19.31 seconds in mile run), Sophie Curtis (9.83 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles), and Katie Turpin (10:53.50 in 3,000 run) also represented the Black Hills State women’s team in the winner’s circle.
Yellow Jacket men’s team members combined to win six events. Individual champions were Sully Mack (58 feet 3.75 inches in weight throw), Mason Sartain (23.39 seconds in 200-meter dash), Shane McGraw (51.56 seconds in 400 dash), Keith Osowski (4 minutes 23.86 seconds in mile run), and Lincoln Fleishman (16:01.04 in 5,000 run).
Black Hills State also claimed top honors in the men’s distance medley relay. Levi Smith, Trinity Brady, Braden Anderson, and Osowski combined for a time of 10 minutes 53.50 seconds.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers follow. Only those events with Yellow Jackets are listed.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
Mile run
1 Sylvia Brown (Black Hills State) 5 minutes 19.31 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 6 Evie Boyd 5:33.84.
60-meter hurdles
1 Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State) 9.83 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Kendall Tietjen 10.23.
