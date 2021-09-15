BHSU volleyballers sweep Lady Hardrockers

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s volleyball swept rival South Dakota School of Mines and Technology 27-25, 25-20, and 25-16 Tuesday night in Spearfish.
“I thought we showed a lot of emotional control, which is hard to do with a rivalry game, and I really felt from first serve to last serve they stay focused,” said Kristin Carmichael, BHSU’s head volleyball coach.
The Lady Hardrockers led early in set one, 5-3.
Two blocks and a put back by Mariah Robinson, and a kill by Madison Hoopman, helped put the Lady Jackets on top 11-7.
A kill by Peyton Bodemann and a put back by Sierra Ward kept the Lady Jackets on top 16-14.
The Lady Hardrockers took advantage of Black Hill State errors to take the lead 23-20.
A kill by Hoopman and a service ace by Haedyn Rhoades helped BHSU tie the score at 24-24.
Kills by Hoopman and Cerconne, and a block by Bodemann gave Black Hills State the first set 27-25.
Both teams started out the second set even, with the Lady Jackets forging ahead to a 4-3 lead.
A joint block by Cerconne and Robinson, and a kill helped keep the Lady Jackets on top 10-6.
SD Mines took advantage of some Lady Jackets errors to take the lead 12-11.
A kill and a put back by Cerconne, and kill by Bodemann gave Black Hills State the lead 14-12.
Kills by Cerconne and Ward, and a service ace by Bodemann helped extend the Lady Jackets lead to 18-13.
Black Hills State went on to win the second set 25-20, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Set three started with both teams battling, and the score early was tied 6-6.
Black Hills State scored three of the next four points to lead 9-7.
A Bodemann kill helped the Lady Jackets maintain a 12 8 advantage.
A service ace by Karly Marx and a kill by Bodemann made it 15-8 in favor of Black Hills State.
Black Hills State went on to win set three 25-16, and they won the match three sets to none.
Hoopman and Robinson led Black Hills with nine kills each. Ward added eight kills and Bodemann had seven kills.
Bodemann had six blocks, Ward five, and Robinson four.
Marx had 32 assists and two service aces, and Rhoades added two service aces.
Black Hills State (4-5) opens its Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference schedule at 3 p.m. Saturday against Colorado Sate University-Pueblo, at the Donald E. Young Center.
