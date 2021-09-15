BHSU volleyballers sweep Lady Hardrockers

Aiden Vaught (Spearfish football): Vaught recorded nine tackles on Friday night, while eight of those were solo tackles. He also had one interception.

Sturgis Brown Competitive Cheer: The team has had three competitions this year and has improved its average score in each competition.

Sam Kooima Lead-Deadwood football: Kooima scored three touchdowns and threw for three more. He ran six times for 60 yards and two touchdowns, completed six of six pass attempts for 92 yards and three touchdowns, and returned a punt 64 yards for a score.

Tilli Katon (Lead-Deadwood volleyball): Tilli recorded 11 serving aces in a Sept. 7 victory over Edgemont.

Kyra Vandenberg (Belle Fourche cross country): Vandenberg finished fourth in the varsity girls’ division at the Belle Fourche Invitational. This was the first 5-kilometer and varsity race for the Bronc seventh-grader

Kaylin Garza (Belle Fourche volleyball): Garza collected 27 kills, eight blocks, 14 digs, and five aces in matches this past week.

