BHSU volleyball team struggles vs. CSU-Pueblo

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University dropped a three-games-to-zero Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball decision to CSU-Pueblo, Saturday afternoon, at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-19, 25-10, and 25-7.
“We definitely just imploded, mentally and physically,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Kristin Carmichael said.
Peyton Bodemann served an ace to put Black Hills State ahead 4-1 in the first game. CSU-Pueblo built an 11-10 lead, but Mariah Robinson’s attacking kill gave the Yellow Jackets side out and an 11-11 tie.
Sierra Ward’s attacking kill kept Black Hills State within 15-13. CSU-Pueblo scored six straight points for a 21-13 advantage.
The visiting ThunderWolves held a 24-16 advantage. Robinson, Kindra Cerrone, and Madison Hoopman recorded attacking kills as Black Hills State cut the margin to 24-19. CSU-Pueblo scored the next point for the win.
CSU-Pueblo stormed out to an 8-2 lead in the second game. The margin reached 15 points (24-9) before Hoopman’s attacking kill kept the Yellow Jackets within 24-10. The ThunderWolves scored the next point for the win.
Black Hills State trailed by only five points (8-3) early in the third game. A nine-point run by CSU-Pueblo made the score 17-3 en route to the 25-7 final.
Carmichael said Black Hills State came out aggressively and served well in the first game. She added the team let errors roll off their collective backs, but that was not the case in the final two games.
“I just hope they can let this one go,” Carmichael said. “We just have to move forward.”
Statistical leaders follow.
Attacking kills — BHSU: Kindra Cerrone 5, Mariah Robinson 4, Sierra Ward 3, Madison Hoopman 3. CSU-P: Megan Mattingly 7.
Serving aces — BHSU: Haedyn Rhoades 1, Peyton Bodemann 1, Cerrone 1. CSU-P: Mattingly 3.
Total blocks — BHSU: Hoopman 1, Bodemann 1, Robinson 1. CSU-P: Jazzy Espinoza 7.
Set assists — BHSU: Karly Marx 13, Emma Desanti 2, Rhoades 1, Hoopman 1. CSU-P: Sabrina King 15.
Digs — BHSU: Rhoades 16, Cerrone 9, Hoopman 3. CSU-P: Elaine Thibadeau 14.
Black Hills State (4-6 overall, 1-1 in the conference) is scheduled to visit Chadron State on Friday, Sept. 24.
