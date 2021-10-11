BHSU volleyball splits pair of home games

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s volleyball team split a pair of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference home matches over the weekend.
They defeated Colorado Christian 25-19, 25-23, and 25-20, Friday, and lost to Metro State-Denver 25-13, 25-22, and 25-18 Saturday, in Spearfish.
Friday the Lady Jackets swept Colorado Christian three sets to none.
“I am very pleased with how we played. I thought we came out and hit all the aspects consistently tonight,” said Kristin Carmichael, the Lady Jackets head volleyball coach. “We’re just trying to build off this win. I want us to play with the same intensity and worry about our side of the net.”
A kill by Sierra Ward, a service ace by Katie Welniak, a block by Mariah Robinson, a service ace by Kendra Cerrone, and a Robinson kill put Black Hills State on top 5-2 in the first set.
Kills by Madison Hoopman, Robinson, Welniak, and Ward helped the Lady Jackets stay on top 19-16.
Black Hills State went on to win the first set 25-19.
Set two started with a Ward block, a Welniak service ace, a Cerrone kill, and a service ace and kill by Hoopman to put Black Hills State on top 5-2.
Colorado Christian continued to battle and tied the score at 11-11.
A Cerrone service ace, service ace by Haedyn Rhoades, and kills by Haedyn Rhoades and Hoopman put the Lady Jackets back on top, 18-13
Black Hills State went on to win the second set, 25-23, and take a two sets to none lead in the match.
Both teams came out ready to play in set three, and the score was tied several times, with the final time being 15-15.
Service ace by Bodemann, kills by Ward and Robinson, and a Hoopman service ace helped the Lady Jackets win set three, 25-20, and win the match three sets to none.
Hoopman led the Lady Jackets with 10 kills, Karley Marx had 30 assists, Rhoades came up with 12 digs, and Welniak had four service aces for Black Hills State.
Saturday night, Black Hills State fell to Metro State-Denver in straight sets.
The Lady Yellow Jackets led early in the first set, but the Lady Roadrunners went on a 10-3 run en-route to a 25-13 win in the first set.
Set two saw the Lady Roadrunners grab a 12-9 lead, before Black Hills rallied to tie things up at 12-12.
The Lady Jackets would take a one-point lead, 21-20, before Metro State-Denver went on a 5-1 run to win set two 25-22, and take a two sets to none lead in the match..
The Lady Roadrunners dominated set three, sometimes leading by as much as 10 points, on their way to win the set, 25-18, and the match three sets to none.
Hoopman recorded 10 kills, Marx had 21 assists, and Rhodes had 11 digs for Black Hills State.
Friday, Black Hills State (5-11 overall, and 2-6 RMAC) travels to Grand Junction, Colo. to face Colorado Mesa University.
