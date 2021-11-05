BHSU volleyball players earn RMAC all-academic honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thirteen Black Hills State University volleyball players earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-academic honors.
Madison Hoopman and Haedyn Rhoades received first-team, all-academic honors. Eleven others were named to the honor roll.
The complete Yellow Jacket list follow with position, grade-point average, and academic major. Grade-point average (GPA) operates on a 4.00-point scale.
First team
Madison Hoopman, outside hitter, 3.96 GPA, business administration
Haedyn Rhoades, sophomore, 3.94 GPA, business administration
Honor Roll
Peyton Bodemann, middle hitter, 3.50 GPA, exercise science
Kindra Cerrone, outside hitter, 3.421 GPA, biology
Jessica Crane, outside hitter, 3.548 GPA, biology
Emma DeSanti, setter-right side hitter, 3.933 GPA, entrepreneurial studies and graphic design
Brooke Franklin, defensive specialist, 4.00 GPA, professional accountancy
Karly Marx, setter, 3.816 GPA, biology
Shannon Nelson, right-side hitter, 3.600 GPA, exercise science
Abigail Renner, outside hitter, 3.883 GPA, biology and chemistry (double major)
Sierra Ward, right-side hitter, 4.00 GPA, chemistry
Katie Welniak, outside hitter, 3.967 GPA, communication studies/theatre
Phoenix Wilke, middle hitter, 3.321 GPA, studio art
