BHSU volleyball players earn RMAC all-academic honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Thirteen Black Hills State University volleyball players earned Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference all-academic honors.

Madison Hoopman and Haedyn Rhoades received first-team, all-academic honors. Eleven others were named to the honor roll.

The complete Yellow Jacket list follow with position, grade-point average, and academic major. Grade-point average (GPA) operates on a 4.00-point scale.

First team

Madison Hoopman, outside hitter, 3.96 GPA, business administration

Haedyn Rhoades, sophomore, 3.94 GPA, business administration

Honor Roll

Peyton Bodemann, middle hitter, 3.50 GPA, exercise science

Kindra Cerrone, outside hitter, 3.421 GPA, biology

Jessica Crane, outside hitter, 3.548 GPA, biology

Emma DeSanti, setter-right side hitter, 3.933 GPA, entrepreneurial studies and graphic design

Brooke Franklin, defensive specialist, 4.00 GPA, professional accountancy

Karly Marx, setter, 3.816 GPA, biology

Shannon Nelson, right-side hitter, 3.600 GPA, exercise science

Abigail Renner, outside hitter, 3.883 GPA, biology and chemistry (double major)

Sierra Ward, right-side hitter, 4.00 GPA, chemistry

Katie Welniak, outside hitter, 3.967 GPA, communication studies/theatre

Phoenix Wilke, middle hitter, 3.321 GPA, studio art

