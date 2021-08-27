BHSU volleyball picked to finish 10th in RMAC Pre-Season Coaches Poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State volleyball was picked to finish 10th, out of 15 teams, in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in the 2021 Preseason Poll, released by the league Wednesday morning.
Last season, the Yellow Jackets went 5-9 overall in an irregular season affected by the pandemic. They return 14 student athletes with two newcomers being welcomed to the squad.
Colorado Mesa was picked to finish first with 182 points and seven first-place votes. Metropolitan State University Denver was picked to finish second with 174 points and three first-place votes while Colorado School of Mines was picked to finish third with 172 points and three first-place votes.
The Lady Jackets open their 2021 season Sept. 3-4 at the Montana State University-Billings Tourney in Billings, Mont.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.