BHSU volleyball names Bree Davis as assistant coach

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State volleyball head coach Kristin Carmichael announced the hiring of Bree Davis as assistant volleyball coach.
“We are so excited that Coach Davis will be joining our Yellow Jacket family.” said Carmichael. “Bree had great success as a collegiate athlete and valuable experiences as a high school coach and graduate assistant which has prepared her to be a successful coach at this level. She’s professional, enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and eager to get to work, specifically on setter development and recruiting. I look forward to the impact Bree will have on our program.”
Davis is also looking forward to bringing her well-rounded experience within the sport to the BHSU volleyball program.
“Black Hills State volleyball is an exciting program to be joining,” said Davis. “It was evident during my interview process that this is a special place and community to be a part of.
I look forward to being part of the continued success and joining the push towards being a top contender in the RMAC. Thank you to coach Kristin Carmichael and the department for choosing me to be a Yellow Jacket.”
Before coming to BHSU, Davis was a Graduate Assistant Coach at Southern Arkansas University from 2019 to 2021.
During her time there, she helped the team to its first win against a ranked opponent in school history and coached the first two Second Team All-Conference players there since 2015.
Before that, she was a volunteer assistant coach at Northern Arizona University in 2019 where she assisted the staff in stat tracking, team drills and other duties.
Prior to coaching collegiately, she has over six years of experience coaching and managing youth volleyball, including time as the head varsity coach at Coconino High School in Arizona from 2017-2018.
Davis also played collegiately at Grand Canyon University on both the indoor and beach volleyball teams from 2013-14 before transferring to play at the University of Great Falls from 2014-16.
During her time at Grand Canyon,she earned First Team All-Conference, the NAIA Champions of Character Award, and was named Frontier Conference Player of the Week four times.
Davis earned her Master of Science degree in Kinesiology-Coaching in 2021 from SAU and her bachelor’s degree in Leadership Business Management from Grand Canyon University.
