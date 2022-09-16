SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s volleyball team is hoping to get in the win column in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play when they host Chadron State tonight, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish.
The Lady Jackets will host Colorado Christian at 3 p.m., Saturday.
Bree Davis was an assistant coach last year, named the interim BHSU volleyball coach after Kristen Carmichael was named the new assistant athletics director for student-athlete success and senior woman administrator.
Davis said her biggest goal last year was to gain knowledge from Carmichael.
“When I came in last year my biggest goal was to learn as much as I could from Kristen. Obviously she had been here super long, and she played here, so her pride and compassion for the program is something I wanted to learn from,” said Davis. “All last year I’ve been working on and maintaining player relationships, so I think when I got into this transition, it actually ended up being smoother then I thought because there was that level of trust already. But then it’s also nice because I share a wall with Kristen now, so she is still helping me some with the business side of things, and kind of teaching me the ropes, which has been very helpful.”
This year the Jackets pre-season started early, Aug. 26, which gave Davis more time to evaluate and work with her players.
“I knew that working on the relationships between our team was going to be our biggest struggle, and it ended up being quick and easy. This group of girls meshed really well, they trusted in each other from the start, and I think that kind of helped us start focusing on more technical stuff.”
Black Hills State opened its 2022 RMAC season against South Dakota School of Mines, but lost in five sets to the Lady Hardrockers.
“It was a fun match, it always is. Obviously we didn’t get the results that we wanted to. I think something we are working on right now is our confidence when finishing,” said Davis. “When you look back at all of our matches this year, we’ve had the lead, or have been close to finishing a match, and then it’s that level of confidence going thru and pushing thru, so that’s something we are trying to work on right now.
Davis said a lot of it has to do with trust.
“They need to being able to trust their training and feel confident in what they learned volleyball skill wise, while also working on their mental and emotional side of it. It’s definitely been a big focus of ours,” But I think we’re getting there, and headed in the right direction. Though our record doesn’t show that, I can confidentially say we are playing some of the best volleyball we’ve played right now,” she said.
The Lady Jackets are 0-2 in the RMAC, and 1-9 overall.
Davis talked about what it is like to play in the RMAC.
“The RMAC is tough. There’s no game off. I think seeing how we can be resilient week after week, and then seeing how our underclassmen can help impact that right off the bat, we are currently senior heavy right now in our current lineup, but throughout the pre=season we’ve seen multiple freshmen come in and play,” said Davis. “So trying to get them ready and used to the RMAC is what I am most excited for.”
Tonight’s match against Chadron has a first serve of 7 p.m., whie Saturday’s match againat Colorado Christian starts at 3 p.m.
