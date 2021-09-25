BHSU volleyball heads to Colorado to face Lady Orediggers

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s volleyball team travels to Colorado School of Mines Saturday, Sept. for a 5 p.m. contest
The Lady Yellow Jackets split their first two home games of the season, defeating South Dakota Mines 3-0 winning 27-25, 25-20, and 25-16 before falling to Colorado State University-Pueblo 25-19, 25-10, and 25-7.
Colorado School of Mines is on a six-game winning streak having only lost one game so far this season when they faced off against Southwest Minnesota State in their first preseason tournament of the season. Most recently the Lady Orediggers defeated Westminster in four sets.
The last time the Lady Yellow Jackets and the Lady Orediggers (9-1 overall, 2-0 RMAC) faced off was Oct. 4, 2019, in a game that saw the Orediggers come out on top in four sets.
Last season the Yellow Jackets and Orediggers were set to face off Feb. 20 however the game was cancelled due to COVID concerns.
