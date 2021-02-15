SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University earned a volleyball split against Chadron State, Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center in Spearfish. Both matches lasted the maximum five games.
Match one
The visiting Eagles claimed the upper hand in the opening match. They won the first game 25-21 before Black Hills State won the next two games 25-17 and 25-22. Chadron State won the fourth game 25-14 and the final game 19-17.
“We just made some mental errors, more than anything,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Kristin Carmichael said in describing the fifth game. “We kind of lost that confidence that we can win it.”
Carmichael said Black Hills State limited its errors in the fourth game. She added that allows the team to run the match to its tempo.
The Yellow Jackets finished a busy week following COVID-19 protocols and other things, according to Carmichael. She added that prompted the squad to try different lineups, and the players handled things relatively well.
Kindra Cerrone collected a team-high 16 attacking kills for Black Hills State. Emma Desanti’s efforts featured six blocks and two serving aces.
Black Hills State also received 29 digs from Haedyn Rhoades and 25 set assists from Karly Marx.
Attacking kills — Black Hills State: Cerrone 16, Sierra Ward 14, Mariah Robinson 13. Chadron State: Rylee Greiman 13.
Serving aces — Black Hills State: Desanti 2, Marx 1, Cerrone 1. Chadron State: Alexia Hurtado 3.
Blocks — Black Hills State: Desanti 6, Phoenix Wilke 3, Robinson 3. Chadron State: Rhiannon Nez 5.
Set assists — Black Hills State: Marx 25, Katelyn Sylvester 23, Rhoades 5. Chadron State: Kincaid Strain 26.
Digs — Black Hills State: Rhoades 29, Cerrone 25, Sylvester 12. Chadron State: Karli Noble 27.
Match two
Black Hills State won the first game 25-15; Chadron State won the second 25-17. The teams traded 25-20 victories, with the Yellow Jackets winning the third game and the Eagles winning the fourth. Black Hills State won the fifth game 15-11.
Five Yellow Jacket players led various statistical categories. They were Haedyn Rhoades (35 digs and three service aces), Emma Desanti (three service aces), Kindra Cerrone (16 attacking kills), Phoenix Wilke (nine blocks), and Karly Marx (28 set assists).
Attacking kills — Black Hills State: Cerrone 16, Sierra Ward 14, Mariah Robinson 8. Chadron State: Chandler Hageman 8.
Service aces — Black Hills State: Desanti 3, Rhoades 3, Katie Welniak 1. Chadron State: Amelia Berg 3.
Blocks — Black Hills State: Wilke 9, Robinson 4, Ward 3. Chadron State: Rhiannon Nez 7.
Set assists — Black Hills State: Marx 28, Katelyn Sylvester 19, Welniak 2. Chadron State: Breshawna Kelly 18.
Digs — Black Hills State: Rhoades 35, Cerrone 19, Welniak 7. Chadron State: Karli Noble 24.
Black Hills State (3-2 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, 3-2 overall) is scheduled to host UC-Colorado Springs and Colorado Mines on Saturday, Feb. 20. Matches start at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
