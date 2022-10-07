BHSU VB struggles against 19th-ranked Mesa

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell three games to zero in Friday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball match against 19th-ranked Colorado Mesa at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-16, 25-9, and 25-12.
“We’re trying to make some adjustments and still figuring out which lineup is the right one,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Bree Davis said. She added the Mavericks are a well-jelled squad.
Davis said Colorado Mesa’s middle hitters run a really fast tempo, and it was hard for the Yellow Jacket middle hitters to catch up right away. “Unfortunately, I think that tripped up our defense early, and it made it hard for us to adjust later,” she added.
Black Hills State played a lot of freshmen, and Davis anticipates good growth in the future. She praised the leadership of senior Karly Marx, who stepped back into the 5-1 offense and ran the court.
The Yellow Jackets are 1-8 in the conference, 2-15 overall. Davis said the team is trying to create competition in the gym, and players are not letting up.
Marx said playing a nationally ranked opponent hurt the Yellow Jackets’ mentality a bit.
“We wanted to play like ourselves, have fun, and be competitive,” Marx said in outlining team goals. “That did not happen for us.”
Marx said the squad has faced many challenges throughout the season but has come a long way. She added the Yellow Jackets are always improving, and practice sessions are more competitive.
What has shown the most improvement for Black Hills State this season?
“Supporting each other, trying to give each other that confidence, and being happy no matter who’s on the court,” Marx said.
Marx’s role includes trying to bring everyone together and provide encouragement. Her on-court responsibilities include running a good offense and giving ideal single-block looks to her teammates.
She played in the back row during the 2021 season and moved to the front row for this fall while setting from both areas.
Confidence provided the biggest challenge for Marx during that position switch. She said confidence was particularly necessary because of her 5-foot-4 height.
“I definitely had to work hard in the weight room to be able to jump higher,” Marx said with a laugh when asked what she needed to add to her skill set.
