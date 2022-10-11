BHSU VB falls to 19th-ranked Mesa

Aiyana Byrd, right, of Black Hills State University attempts a block against Colorado Mesa’s Savannah Spitzer.

Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University fell three games to zero in Friday’s Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference volleyball match against 19th-ranked Colorado Mesa at the Donald E. Young Center. Scores were 25-16, 25-9, and 25-12.

“We’re trying to make some adjustments and still figuring out which lineup is the right one,” Yellow Jackets’ interim head coach Bree Davis said. She added the Mavericks are a well-jelled squad.

