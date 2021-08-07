BHSU unveils exciting, new, gameday experience

SPEARFISH —Black Hills State University athletics has released its plans to provide an exciting and enhanced plan for their football gameday experience at Lyle Hare Stadium for the 2021 season.
Black Hills State is ready to welcome fans back to watch the game, and will be providing some new features to our gameday experience this season.
“We are so excited to get the 2021 season kicked off after the COVID-19 year,” said Padraic McMeel, director of athletics. “We are looking forward to enhancing our gameday experiences for our student-athletes, coaches and our fans. You will see noticeable differences throughout the entire day’s activities, from tailgating to activities on the field.”
In addition, season tickets and individual game tickets are now on sale
Both individual game and season tickets can be purchased online at BHSUAthletics.com.
Below are gameday features for the 2021 football season:
The Endzone Club
The all new Endzone Club will be an exclusive area where fans who purchase an Endzone Club ticket will be able to enjoy the game from beyond the west endzone at Lyle Hare Stadium.
The purchase of the ticket will include:
A ticket to the game and access to tents in the west endzone for the game’s duration
For season ticket holders with tickets already in hand, add-on tickets for access to the tent can also be purchased
Access to food and beer available for purchase through end of 3rd quarter
Fans will be free to move between their seats and Endzone Club throughout the game
Tailgating
Tailgating is back for the 2021 season, although it’s going to look different than previous years.
Here’s what tailgaters can expect in 2021:
Tailgating will be located in the Donald E. Young Center parking lot, just north of Lyle Hare Stadium.
Parking and setup will be on a first come, first serve basis.
A Student-Only tailgating section will be added in this area.
No vehicles will be allowed in this area.
Similar to how the Joy Center tailgate used to be, food and beverage options will be available for purchase near the round-about in front of the Young Center.
Concession Options
Concessions menu will be expanded.
Food trucks may also provide additional food and drink options at select games throughout the season.
Junior Jackets Program
BHSU is partnering with McDonalds to introduce its new Junior Jackets program, giving families the opportunity to get their young Yellow Jacket fans closer to the action.
Membership available to all children eighth grade and younger, and costs $25 per child
Junior Jackets program is an annual membership and will include several benefits, such as:
Free admission to all 2021-22 regular-season home events;
Exclusive T-Shirt
Annual Birthday Card from Sting;
McDonalds Coupons
Photo with a BHSU athletics team;
Opportunity to be Junior Jacket of the Game and get introduced at a home event
Get registered at BHSUAthletics.com, or by calling (605) 642-6460
Msake sure to stay up to date for more information on our enhanced gameday experiences this season, by going to BHSUAthletics.com.
Black Hills State will be providing a Gameday Central page which will contain information leading up to each home game to let fans know what to expect before attending each week’s game.
