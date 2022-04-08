BHSU triathlon to host first Black Hills Tri Fest, April 24

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s women’s triathlon team will be hosting its first Black Hills Tri Fest on April 24, in Spearfish.
There are two separate races being planned for the Tri-Fest.
A draft-legal collegiate wave, and an open division for individuals and relay teams.
The distances for both races include a 500-meter swim at the campus pool, a 25K bike (two loops on paved roads) and a 5K Run (two loops with a stadium finish). Awards in the open division will be presented to the top three men and top three women, along with top relay team.
“We hope to make this an annual event that will conclude Spring training for the collegiate teams racing, as well as provide an early race opportunity for athletes of all skills and abilities to experience a triathlon or gauge their fitness heading into a Summer racing calendar,” said Connie Feist BHSU’s triathlon head coach. “We are very excited to showcase the Black Hills on and around our beautiful campus with the challenging and fun triathlon course we have designed.”
For more information, click the flyer link or contact Connie.Feist@bhsu.edu or call (701) 240-1485.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.