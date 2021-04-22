BHSU triathlon to host final invite Sunday

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University women’s triathlon has added the BHSU Triathlon Invite to its schedule.
The event is set for Sunday, on the campus of Black Hills State University, in Spearfish.
“We think it is a great opportunity just for the community to be able to be more aware of what we do, and what our sport looks like,” said Connie Feist, BHSU’s triathlon coach. “Just to have a season ending race, you know we don’t take racing for granted anymore since it was taken away from us. Almost every sport has changed their competition seasons. “
Feist said the team is excited to compete in front of the local fans.
“We are excited to finish up at home. We have three other teams coming, so it will be a four-team race,” Feist said.
The other teams competing are from Denver, South Dakota, and Colorado Mesa.
After having its fall season postponed and moved to the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Yellow Jacket triathlon eam had to make numerous adjustments in order to be able to compete this spring.
“It certainly changed how we approached our season and our training,” said Connie Feist, the BHSU triathlon coach. “What it did provide was an opportunity for us to get out in the Hills all during our fall season, and just really use our natural venues to get a really solid base of training, so we were able to sharpen up with more intensity workouts.”
Feist said the extra time has been beneficial.
“It’s paid off actually. We’ve done really well. Our first races were in Florida at the beginning of March, and quite a few of our athletes set personal records there,” Feist said.
Triathlon is an event consisting of three separate sports, a 750-meter swim, a 20-kilometer bike, and a 5k run.
The event will start at 8 a.m. with the first of multiple swim heats.
The format will include a 500-meter pool swim, a 25K bike (2 loop course), and a 5K run ,with a track finish at Lyle Hare stadium.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.