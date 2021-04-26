SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University completed its spring triathlon season by hosting Colorado Mesa in a dual on Sunday.
Competitors started with a 500-meter swim at the Donald E. Young Center Pool. They went outdoors for a 25-kilometer bike race, followed by a 5-kilometer run ending with a track finish at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Colorado Mesa collected 17 points for the team title. The Yellow Jackets finished with 19 points. Each team’s top four finishers received points to determine the final score.
“We were really happy,” Black Hills State head coach Connie Feist said. “Colorado Mesa is some fierce competitors: always are. We showed that we are able to race with them and hold our own.”
Lilja McKendry paced the Yellow Jackets. Feist said the freshman had a fabulous race, with Abigail Croasdell having a personal record in at least one of the disciplines. Individual results were not available as of press time.
Black Hills State’s spring season consisted of two events, with the first being held the first weekend of March.
“Our athletes have proven how resilient they are,” Feist said in recapping the abbreviated campaign. “They buckled down and did the training when they could get it in.”
