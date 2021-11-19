BHSU triathlon signs three for 2022

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University women’s triathlon head coach Connie Feist has announced the signings of three new student-athletes for the 2022 triathlon season.
Coming off a strong sixth place finish at the 2021 NCAA Nationals on Saturday, the triathlon program has announced it has signed Lilly Brophy, Emily Gilbert and Jadyn Johnson for the 2022 triathlonseason.
Lilly Brophy — Gretna H.S. (Nebraska): Brophy is a four-year letter winner in triathlon, cross country and swimming in high school. She has been a state qualifier in swimming all four years, and also qualified for state in cross country as a freshman and a senior while also being named to the USATF All-Nebraska Cross Country Team as a freshman.
As a sophomore, Brophy was a 2019 USAT Nebraska State Champion, and also qualified for Triathlon Worlds. Most recently, as a senior she has qualified for Triathlon Worlds in Abu Dhabi.
“Lilly is a very talented runner with extensive triathlon experience,” said Feist. “She is no stranger to the demands of training for multi-sport and has enjoyed many successes on the Junior Elite circuit and in multiple National Championships. We are so happy to have Lilly join our team and expect she will have a very successful collegiate career as a Yellow Jacket.”
Emily Gilbert — Millard West H.S. (Nebraska: Gilbert was named Cross Country All-State in 2020 as a junior, and also earned a 10th place finish at the Class A State Cross Country Championship. She has also been a member of the Z3 triathlon team.
“Emily will begin her collegiate career with years of triathlon experience including very impressive performances at the Junior Elite level,” Feist said. “She is accomplished in all three disciplines of triathlon and we believe she is going to excel in our highly competitive training program. She also brings a vast knowledge of bicycle maintenance which our team will happily employ when needed.”
Jadyn Johnson - Cody Academy Homeschool (Spearfish, S.D.)
Johnson has grown up a Yellow Jacket with a father who works on campus, and has also worked out with current BHSU Athletics Performance Co-Director, Kellen Anderson.
Her current 5K PR in cross country was 20:02 as a sophomore. During homeschooling, she has competed in gravel bike races and has most recently placed first in her division at a triathlon over the summer.
Prior to homeschooling, Johnson went to state in cross country in eighth grade and as a freshman and sophomore and was a leader of the team as a captain.
She also went to state in track her freshman year.
“Jadyn is a natural athlete with a high level of motivation and drive,” said Feist. “She enjoys time in the weight room and doing workouts in our natural surroundings, resulting in a highly conditioned and strong athlete. We are so happy to have Jadyn joining our team and are excited for her very bright future as a collegiate triathlete.”
