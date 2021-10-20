BHSU triathlon places five, at National Qualifier

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. — Black Hills State women’s triathlon raced five at Saturday’s NCAA National Qualifier race among 102 athletes and 18 teams.
“We had a good day of racing in a very competitive field,” said Connie Feist, woman’s triathlon head coach. “Freshman athletes Sydney Gasper and Natalie Moose both had stand out performances in their first NCAA race. We are looking forward to our next race in two weeks in St. George, Utah and setting our sites on the National Championships in Tempe, Ariz. on Nov. 13.”
Mathilde led the way for the Yellow Jackets, placing 28th in a time of 1:05:45. Myna Buckley was next in 47th (1:08:58) followed by Gasper in 53rd (1:10:23).
Rounding out the group for the Lady Yellow Jackets was Moose in 60th (1:13:21) and Abigail Croasdell in 61st (1:13:30).
Up Next: Black Hills State has another National Qualifier race on Oct. 30 in St. George, Utah, before the NCAA National Championships in Nov.
