TEMPE, Ariz. — The Black Hills State women’s triathlon competed at NCAA Nationals Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.
They finished sixth out of 14 Division II teams that competed at the event.
Seven Lady Yellow Jackets athletes qualified to race in the Collegiate National Championships wave, and they all had their best race of the season.
“We were really happy with our performances at Nationals,” said Connie Fiest, BHSU’s triathlon coach. “I mean we had some great performances by some gals, that allowed them to jump 10 ranking spots to be able to score those points for us.”
Mathilde Bernard finished in 12th place overall with a time of 1:09:12.
She chased down more than 10 competitors with a blazing fast run of 19:24, which was the fourth fastest run in the field.
Myna Buckley came into the race ranked 30th among NCAA DII athletes and gained 10 places, finishing in 20th place.
Buckley had the best swim on the Black Hills State team, coming out of the water in 21st place in a time of 11:29. Her overall time was 1:11:19.
Abigail Croasdell also had a great race, coming into the event ranked 41st and finishing in 31st place in 1:13:44.
Freshman Sydney Gasper made her first appearance in the national championship race, and finished in 33rd place.
Her run of 19:45 was the highlight of her race, as she finished with a time of 1:13:58.
Hannah Hirschi finished in 38th place for the Lady Jackets, and she finished with an overall time of 1:15:36.
Freshmen Natalie Moose and Cassidy Teeslink were the final finishers for Black Hills State.
Moose posted a time of 1:16:49 for 42nd place, and Teeslink finished in 45th place with a time of 1:18:18.
In addition to the Collegiate National Championships race, the Lady Yellow Jackets also had two athletes who competed in the age group national championships wave.
Madelynn Potter finished in eighth place in her age group in a time of 1:17:23, which qualified her for a spot in the world championships, which will be held in Montreal, Canada in the summer of 2020.
Kennedy Teeslink turned in a solid race in the age group wave, finishing with a career-best time of 1:23:38, which allowed her to finish in 14th place.
