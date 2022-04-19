BHSU tracksters excel in two states

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University track and field athletes enjoyed a rather productive weekend at meets in Nebraska and California.
Ruby Lindquist eclipsed her own school record in the women’s 1,500-meter run in California. Keith Osowski and Lindquist met NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards in California, with three others — Kyla Sawvell, Hannah Hendrick, and Whitney Scott — meeting provisional qualifying standards in Kearney, Neb. Breanne Fuller won the women’s 200-meter dash event in Kearney.
Lindquist set the women’s 1,500-meter school record of 4 minutes 29.52 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa. This topped the mark of 4:34.29 she set last year and stands as the nation’s 25th-best time.
Osowski met the provisional qualifying standard in the men’s 1,500-meter run in Asuza. His time of 3 minutes 47.36 seconds ranks him 26th nationally and is number 2 on the Yellow Jackets’ top-10 list.
Sawvell earned top honors in the women’s hammer throw at Kearney. A distance of 179 feet 11 inches enabled her to meet the provisional qualifying standard.
Hendrick and Scott competed in the women’s pole vault at Kearney, with both meeting the provisional qualifying standard. Each cleared 12 feet 3.50 inches to place second and third, respectively.
Fuller’s winning time in the women’s 200-meter dash at Kearney was 25.33 seconds.
“Overall, it was a fun one,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said in describing the weekend. He added the athletes in California performed really well and helped provide motivational energy for the team members in Nebraska.
“We fought through the elements a bit and really got some people on the board in terms of their performance,” Mischke said of the Nebraska group.
“In every meet we go to, we’re at a certain stage in terms of our training,” Mischke said. He added athletes peak for a certain scenario and grind through events when not feeling tip-top, which he described as a part of the sport.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers from Kearney follow. Only events with Yellow Jacket place winners are listed.
MEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Quincy Efeturi (Chadron State) 10.77 seconds. Black Hills State: 6 Mason Sartain 11.08.
200-meter dash
1 Quincy Efeturi (Chadron State) 21.33 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Mason Sartain 22.40.
400-meter hurdles
1 Jack Drahota (Nebraska-Kearney) 54.37 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Coleman Chapman 57.22.
3,000-meter steeplechase
1 Ryan Moen (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 9 minutes 48.02 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Levi Smith 10:19.90.
4x400-meter relay
1 Chadron State 3 minutes 22.12 seconds. Black Hills State (Frank Becker, Landon Nicholson, Coleman Chapman, Shane McGraw) finished fifth in 3:35.32.
Discus
1 Justin Villars (Hastings) 168 feet 9 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Gevin Paas 161-8.
Javelin
1 Ivan Hartung (unattached) 199 feet 2 inches. Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 163-10.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Carlie Collier (Chadron State) 12.07 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 12.21.
200-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 25.33 seconds.
400-meter dash
1 Rebekah Roh (Nebraska-Kearney) 58.18 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Mikayla Tracy 1 minute 0.87 seconds.
100-meter hurdles
1 Nisa Thomas (Hastings) 14.34 seconds. Black Hills State: 7 Sophie Curtis 15.94.
400-meter hurdles
1 Jordan Koepke (Concordia) 1 minute 2.82 seconds. Black Hills State: 8 Sophie Curtis 1:10.82.
4x400-meter relay
1 Nebraska-Kearney 3 minutes 58.63 seconds. Black Hills State (Kendra McDonald, Hannah Hendrick, Breanne Fuller, Mikayla Tracy) finished fourth in 4:20.29.
Pole vault
1 Josie Puelz (Concordia) 13 feet 5.25 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Hannah Hendrick 12-3.50, 3 Whitney Scott 12-3.50.
Shot put
1 Emma Hertz (Sioux Falls) 46 feet 1.25 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Kyla Sawvell 45-9.75.
Discus
1 Kamry Lindsey (Sioux Falls) 150 feet 8 inches. Black Hills State: 8 Kyla Sawvell 139-1.
Hammer throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 179 feet 11 inches.
Javelin
1 Jaida McEwen (Nebraska-Kearney) 138 feet 5 inches. Black Hills State: 7 Kitrie Frank 113-3.
Other Yellow Jacket team members competed in California meets over the weekend. They included the Twilight Open in Los Angeles and the Cal State LA Twilight Open along with the meet in Azusa.
Erica Dykstra entered the women’s 1,500-meter run at the Beach Invitational in Long Beach. She ran a career-best time of 4 minutes 48.74 seconds.
Dykstra finished the women’s 800-meter run in 2 minutes 14.16 seconds at the Bryan Clay Invitational. That is a career best.
Britton Elkin competed in the men’s 5,000-meter run at the Cal State LA Twilight Open meet.
A time of 15 minutes 23.05 seconds enabled him to finish seventh and was his best of the outdoor season.
Tim Brown entered the men’s Open B 1,500-meter run at the Bryan Clay Invitational. He finished with a career-best time of 3 minutes 58.42 seconds.
Black Hills State is scheduled to compete at the Kit Mayer Open next weekend, April 22-23, in Golden Colo.
Spearfish will host the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships set for April 29 through May 1.
Individuals interested in volunteering at the Spearfish meet are encourage to email colleen.mischke@bhsu.edu for volunteer opportunities.
