BHSU tracksters excel at Myrle Hanson Open

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s indoor track and field teams hosted the Myrle Hanson Open that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center.
The women’s team collected 10 event victories, with Breanne Fuller accounting for three. She won the 60-meter dash in 7.96 seconds, the 200 dash in 26.11 seconds, and was part of the victorious 4x400 relay (4 minutes 20.55 seconds).
Two of Fuller’s teammates, Xiomara Robinson and Samantha Bates, emerged as double champions.
Robinson claimed top honors in the women’s mile run (5 minutes 6.32 seconds) and the 3,000 run (10:17.46). Bates finished first in the women’s long jump (17 feet 2 inches) and triple jump (35-1.75).
The men’s team finished with three event champions.
Event winners and other top-six Yellow Jacket place winners follow.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash: 1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 7.96 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Hannah Struble 8.64.
200-meter dash: 1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 26.11 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Hannah Struble 28.00, 4 Sophie Curtis 28.52.
400-meter dash: 1 Zoe Langseth (unattached) 59.61 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Mikayla Tracy 1 minute 3 seconds.
800-meter run: 1 Ruby Lindquist (Black Hills State) 2 minutes 22.76 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Erica Dykstra 2:25.21, 4 Mayson Hudyma 2:38.85.
Mile run: 1 Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) 5 minutes 6.32 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Ruby Lindquist 5:12.86.
3,000-meter run: 1 Xiomara Robinson (Black Hills State) 10 minutes 17.46 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Sylvia Brown 11:21.09, 3 Morgan Wald 11:39.56.
60-meter hurdles: 1 Caitlyn Mueller (Chadron State) 9.97 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Sophie Curtis 10.82.
4x400-meter relay: 1 Black Hills State 4 minutes 20.55 seconds. Members were Mikayla Tracy, Erica Dykstra, Hannah Hendrick, and Breanne Fuller.
High jump: 1 Madde Boles (Carroll College) 5 feet 3 inches.
Pole vault: 1 Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 12 feet 4 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 JoJo Sherman 11-4.25, 4 Gabbi Nowodworski 9-10.50.
Long jump: 1 Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 17 feet 2 inches.
Triple jump: 1 Samantha Bates (Black Hills State) 35 feet 1.75 inches.
Shot put: 1 Felisha Johnson (unattached) 58 feet 2 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Kyla Sawvell 44-8.25.
Weight throw: 1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 60 feet 1.25 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Maddi Fidler 51-11,
Pentathlon: 1 Julianne Thomsen (Chadron State) 3,092 points.
MEN’S DIVISION
60-meter dash: 1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 6.86 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Larenzo Ebell 7.25, 5 Mason Sartain 7.39, 6 Reece Ullery 7.42.
200-meter dash: 1 Morgan Fawver (Chadron State) 22.51 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Larenzo Ebell 23.23, 6 Conor McGraw 23.61.
400-meter dash: 1 Osvaldo Cano (Chadron State) 50.17 seconds. Black Hills State: 6 Shane McGraw 53.23.
800-meter run: 1 Lewis Cotterill (Minot State) 2 minutes 1.28 seconds.
Mile run: 1 Keith Osowski (Black Hills State) 4 minutes 21.25 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 4 Matthew Parker 4:26.18, 5 Tim Brown 4:33.51, 6 Marcos Valerio 4:39.52.
3,000-meter run: 1 Matthew Parker (Black Hills State) 8 minutes 51.64 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Keith Osowski 9:09.52, 4 Tim Brown 9:26.68, 5 Marcos Valerio 9:27.62, 6 Collin Brauer 9:42.23.
60-meter hurdles: 1 Nathan Trujillo-Aragon (Minot State) 9.03 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Seth Hills 9.06, 3 Conor McGraw 9.10.
4x400-meter relay: 1 Chadron State 3 minutes 27.03 seconds. Black Hills State finished second in 3:45.52. Members were Frank Becker, Shane McGraw, Larenzo Ebell, and Ryan Rafferty.
High jump: 1 (tie) Joseph Dumsa and Alec Penfield, both Chadron State, both 6 feet 4 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Drazen Moratzka 6-2.
Pole vault: 1 Ryan Foy (Black Hills State) 12 feet 11.50 inches.
Long jump: 1 Naishaun Jernigan (Chadron State) 22 feet 9.75 inches. Black Hills State: 6 Reece Ullery 19-11.75.
Triple jump: 1 Derrick Nwagwu (Chadron State) 46 feet 4.25 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Alex Marius 38-4.
Shot put: 1 Shane Collins (Chadron State) 48 feet 7.50 inches. Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 43-7.25.
Weight throw: 1 Christopher Fields (unattached) 64 feet 11.25 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Sully Mack 51-9.75.
Heptathlon: 1 Jonathan Hopkins (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 4,415 points.
Black Hills State is scheduled to host the Dave Little Alumni Mile Friday and Saturday, at the Donald E. Young Center.
