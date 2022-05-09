BHSU tracksters excel at Air Force Twilight Open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Black Hills State University track and field athletes collected three event wins and a new school record at Friday’s Air Force Twilight Open.
Breanne Fuller won the women’s 100-meter dash event in 11.95 seconds. She also placed second in the 200 dash at 24.35 seconds for the new school mark. Shannon Hellman had held the record of 24.42 seconds since 2010.
Kyla Sawvell earned top honors in the women’s hammer throw (191 feet 4 inches) and shot put (48-5.50 inches) while placing second in the discus at 143-9.
Event winners and other top-nine Black Hills State placers follow. Only those events with Yellow Jacket placers are listed.
MEN’S DIVISION
Hammer throw
1 Jaret Prete (Air Force) 205 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 9 Gevin Paas 170-8.
Discus
1 Arvid Veidmark (Colorado Mines) 160 feet 7 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Gevin Paas 159-3.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 11.95 seconds.
200-meter dash
1 Wendira Moss (Northern Colorado) 24.32 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Breanne Fuller 24.35.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 48 feet 5.50 inches.
Discus
1 Giavonna Meeks (unattached) 164 feet 1 inch. Black Hills State: 2 Kyla Sawvell 143-9.
Hammer throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 191 feet 4 inches.
Black Hills State has one more weekend of planned meets before finding out which athletes will qualify to compete at nationals, May 26-28 in Allendale, Mich.
