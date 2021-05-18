BHSU tracksters enter Loper Twilight Meet

KEARNEY, Neb. — Five Black Hills State University women’s track and field athletes competed at Sunday’s UNK Loper Twilight meet.
This meet was a final opportunity for the Yellow Jackets to hone their skills before the NCAA Division II Nationals meet set for May 27-29 in Allendale, Mich.
“It was the last day to try to qualify,” Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said. “There was a bit of pressure on that scenario.”
Mischke said the Yellow Jacket athletes competed hard and gave it what they had.
Field events
Kyla Sawvell placed first in the shot put after recording a provisional qualifying mark of 48 feet 9 inches.
Hannah Hendrick tied for third in the women’s pole vault with a provisional qualifying jump of 12 feet 4 inches. Whitney Scott placed fifth after clearing 11-10.
Track events
Breanne Fuller placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 25.05 seconds and sixth in the 100 dash at 11.95 seconds.
Zoe Langseth earned third place in the 400-meter hurdles. Her time was 1 minute 7.13 seconds.
Up next
The Yellow Jackets will now wait to find out which athletes earn bids to the national meet.
Mischke said notification will arrive Tuesday evening.
