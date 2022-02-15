BHSU tracksters enjoy record-setting weekend

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field athletes set a total of three school records in meets held Thursday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 12.
Ruby Lindquist set a school record in the women’s mile run at the Ichabod Mid-Week Open meet in Topeka, Kan., on Thursday. Her fifth-place time of 4 minutes 52.38 seconds broke the 4:55.38 standard that Erin Curran set in 2011.
Lindquist established another school record in the women’s 3,000-meter run at the Jason’s Deli Ichabod Invitational held Saturday in Topeka, Kan. Her third-place time of 9 minutes 52.12 seconds eclipsed the previous mark of 9:53.01 that Xiomara Robinson set last season and allowed Lindquist to meet the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Robinson set a new school standard in the women’s 5,000-meter run at Saturday’s meet. Her time of 17 minutes 32.51 seconds was good for seventh place and shattered the previous standard of 17:39.61 that Leigh Anne Whiteside set in 2012.
Keith Osowski also represented Black Hills State at Thursday’s meet. He finished first in the men’s mile run at 4 minutes 10.75 seconds and met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard.
Osowski also returned to Kansas on Saturday.
A time of 4 minutes 9.20 seconds in the men’s mile run enabled Osowski to place sixth.
Several Yellow Jackets competed at the South Dakota State University Classic held Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, in Brookings.
Hannah Hendrick cleared 12 feet 9.50 inches to win the women’s pole vault, meet the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard, and move into a second-place tie on the school’s Top Ten list.
Erica Dykstra placed 15th in the women’s 800-meter run at 2 minutes 18.29 seconds. That time is good for eighth on the school’s all-time list.
A time of 22.78 seconds in the men’s 200-meter dash enabled Conor McGraw to reach eighth place on the school’s all-time list and finish 27th at the meet.
Kyla Sawvell placed second in the women’s shot put (47 feet 11 inches) and second in the weight throw (60-9.25) in Brookings.
Whitney Scott finished third in the women’s pole vault (11 feet 9.75 inches) in Brookings. Teammate Breanne Fuller placed seventh in the women’s 200-meter dash (25.63 seconds).
A pair of Yellow Jacket women’s entries placed eighth at Brookings.
Savannah Perez recorded a distance of 53 feet 5 inches in the weight throw. The 4x400-meter relay (Erica Dykstra, Breanne Fuller, Sophie Curtis, and Mikayla Tracy) turned in a time of 4 minutes 7.01 seconds.
Black Hills State is back at home next weekend to host the Stinger Open on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18-19.
