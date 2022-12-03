BHSU tracksters compete at Yellow Jacket Holiday Open

Black Hills State University’s Ava Dinger lands in the sand pit during the women’s long jump event. She finished third at 14 feet 8 inches. Pioneer photo by Jason Gross

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University track teams began their indoor campaign at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open, held Friday and Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center Field House.

Mason Sartain of Black Hills State placed first in the men’s 60-meter dash at 7.05 seconds. Teammate Justyn France won the 3,000-meter run in 9 minutes 9.81 seconds.

