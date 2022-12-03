BHSU tracksters compete at Yellow Jacket Holiday Open

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University track teams began their indoor campaign at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open, held Friday and Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center Field House.
Mason Sartain of Black Hills State placed first in the men’s 60-meter dash at 7.05 seconds. Teammate Justyn France won the 3,000-meter run in 9 minutes 9.81 seconds.
Black Hills State claimed top honors in the women’s 4x400-meter relay. Sophie Curtis, Kaylee Terry, Kendall Tietjen, and Mikayla Tracy combined for a time of 4 minutes 14.82 seconds.
The Yellow Jackets placed third in both divisions. Black Hills State’s men’s team scored 71.5 points, with the women’s squad collecting 44 points.
Chadron State claimed both team titles. The men finished with 195 points, and the women’s team scored 166 points.
“It was a good opportunity for them to kind of show up, have some fun, put their skills on show for a little bit,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Austin Billings said.
The sprinters’ efforts particularly pleased Billings. He said they positioned themselves well in their races, and he praised the 4x400-meter squads plus Sartain for his efforts.
Black Hills State returns to the track on Jan. 14, 2023, with the Myrle Hanson Open. Billings discussed the focal points for future practice sessions, saying workouts on campus will still be hard.
“It was imperative that we treated this meet as a highlight, but this was not something we were going to peak for,” Billings said. “It’s really important for us that we keep that mentality going through the break.”
Billings cited the importance of athletes continuing to work hard during the break so they return to school at the desired levels.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers follow.
