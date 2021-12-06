BHSU track teams excel at Yellow Jacket Open

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University indoor track and field teams earned top-three status at the Yellow Jacket Open that ended Saturday at the Donald E. Young Center fieldhouse.
The Yellow Jacket women’s team collected 142 points for the title. Black Hills State finished third in the men’s division at 83 points.
Kyla Sawvell and Breanna Fuller won two events apiece for the Black Hills State women’s team.
Sawvell claimed top honors in the women’s weight throw (60 feet 2 inches) and shot put (47-2.50), meeting NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards in the process for both events. Fuller’s victories occurred in the women’s 60-meter dash (7.81 seconds) and 200 dash (25.83 seconds).
Three other Yellow Jackets claimed top honors in the women’s division. They were Whitney Scott (11 feet 5.75 inches in pole vault), Sophie Curtis (9.58 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles), and Taylor Lundquist (12 minutes 24.42 seconds in the 3,000 run).
Mason Sartain and Ryan Foy represented Black Hills State’s men’s team in the winner’s circle. Sartain won the 200-meter dash in 23.10 seconds. Foy cleared 13 feet 11.75 inches in the pole vault.
“It was a solid opener,” Yellow Jackets’ head coach Seth Mischke said. “The first one out, you want to get some good vibes going and see where that fall training has put you.”
Mischke said several athletes turned in personal records. He praised Sawvell and Fuller for their efforts.
Chadron State scored 255 points for the men’s team title. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology was second at 94 points.
Event winners and other Black Hills State placers follow. Only events with Yellow Jacket athletes in the top six are listed.
Men’s Division
60-meter dash: 1 Mateo Casados (South Dakota Mines) 6.99 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Mason Sartain 7.12.
200-meter dash: 1 Mason Sartain (Black Hills State) 23.10 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 6 Nicholas Hale 24.29.
400-meter dash: 1 Osvaldo Cano (Chadron State) 50.71 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Shane McGraw 51.92.
5,000-meter run: 1 Ryan Moen (South Dakota Mines) 15 minutes 35.18 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Marcos Valerio 16:06.77, 4 Noah Bordewyk 16:07.67.
60-meter hurdles: 1 Creighton Trembly (Chadron State) 8.21 seconds. Black Hills State: 4 Mario Guerrero 9.17.
4x400-meter relay: 1 Chadron State 3 minutes 25.43 seconds. Black Hills State (Frank Becker, Nicholas Hale, Shane McGraw, Marcos Valerio) finished fourth in 3:41.67.
High jump: 1 Joseph Dumsa (Chadron State) 6 feet 6.25 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Trevor Brangham 5-10.50.
Pole vault: 1 Ryan Foy (Black Hills State) 13 feet 11.75 inches.
Long jump: 1 Emory Yoosook (Chadron State) 22 feet 3.50 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Mason Sartain 20-6.50.
Triple jump: 1 Joss Linse (Chadron State) 44 feet 9 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Mario Guerrero 44-3.50, 4 Trevor Brangham 38-7.75.
Men’s heptathlon: 1 Lee Walburn (Carroll College) 5,002 points. Black Hills State: 6 Conor McGraw 4,207.
Women’s Division
60-meter dash: 1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 7.81 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Abby Goebel 8.86.
200-meter dash: 1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 25.83 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Hannah Struble 27.97, 3 Sophie Curtis 28.08, 4 Abby Goebel 30.04.
3,000-meter run: 1 Taylor Lundquist (Black Hills State) 12 minutes 24.42 seconds.
60-meter hurdles: 1 Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State) 9.58 seconds.
4x400-meter relay: 1 Chadron State 4 minutes 15.35 seconds. Black Hills State (Sophie Curtis, Breanne Fuller, Hannah Struble, Taylor Lundquist) finished second in 4:23.86.
Pole vault: 1 Whitney Scott (Black Hills State) 11 feet 5.75 inches.
Long jump: 1 Devyn Thornton (unattached) 17 feet 2 inches. Black Hills State: 4 Jessica Martian 14-10.
Triple jump: 1 Vera Rust (South Dakota Mines) 32 feet 3.75 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Jessica Martian 31-3.75.
Shot put: 1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 47 feet 2.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Alexandra Cameron 40-11.75, 3 Jadyn Gackle 39-1.75, 5 Makayla Friederich 38-10.25.
Weight throw: 1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 60 feet 2 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Savanna Perez 55-2.25.
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to host the Myrle Hanson Open on Jan. 14-15, 2022.
