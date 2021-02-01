BHSU track shines at Dave Little Alumni Mile

SPEARFISH — The Black Hills State University indoor track and field teams competed in their second indoor meet of the season, Friday and Saturday, at the Dave Little Alumni Mile Open, held at the Donald E Young Center in Spearfish.
The Yellow Jackets had a successful outing this weekend with multiple athlete's making personal best marks and three Yellow Jackets obtaining provisional marks.
"We had a very solid two days with some great performances taking place," said Head Coach Seth Mischke. "It was a good step forward from last week, and we look forward to continuing in that direction as we move through the rest of the indoor season."
Friday night sophomore Kyla Sawvell earned a provisional mark in the women's weight throw with a throw of 18.62m (61-01.25 ft) and Saturday she earned a provisional mark in the shot-put throwing 13.93m (45-08.50 ft). In the pole vault, sophomore Hannah Hendrick matched a provisional mark vaulting 3.68m (12-00.75 ft) on Saturday. While sophomore Xiomara Robinson earned a provisional mark in the mile and the 5K completing her mile run in 5:00.38 and her 5K in 17:49.28.
Sprints: Other competitors highlighting the Yellow Jackets successful outing include Junior Breanne Fuller placing first in both the 60M dash (7.79) and 200M dash (26.07) and the 4x400M relay which she ran with Mikayla Tracy, Taylor Lundquist, and Erica Dykstra (4:11.45). For the men, sophomore Larenzo Ebell was able to pull out a first-place finish in the men's 200M dash with a time of 22.99.
Distance: For the men senior Keith Osowski took first place in the mile coming across the finish line in 4:23.29, while senior Matthew Parker got it done in the 5K completing the run in 15:02.78 and taking first place for the Jackets.
Field: In the field events the Yellow Jackets showed continued improvement with senior Samantha Bates placing first in both the women's long jump with a jump of 5.20M (17-0.75 ft) and triple jump with a jump of 10.85M (35-07.25 ft).
Up Next: The Yellow Jacket track and field teams will compete again February 12th and 13th at the Donald E. Young Center in the Yellow Jacket Open.
