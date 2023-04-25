Pioneer Staff Reports
RAPID CITY — Black Hills State University track and field athletes collected 11 event wins at the South Dakota Mines Bauer Open held April 21 at O’Harra Stadium
Trinity Brady won the 400-meter dash event in 51.92 seconds and was one of six Black Hills State men to claim top honors.
Mason Swingholm (2 minutes 6.29 seconds in 800-meter run), Marcos Valerio (16:19.34 in 5000 run), Mario Guerrero (20 feet 11 inches in long jump), Matthew LoFaso (178 feet 3.25 inches in hammer throw), and Sully Mack (173 feet 3.75 inches in javelin) were the others.
Breanne Fuller placed first in the women’s 100-meter dash at 12.11 seconds.
Teammates Kaylee Terry (1 minute 9.03 seconds in 400-meter dash).
Sophie Curtis (15.67 seconds in 100 hurdles), Christianna Wall (4 feet 5 inches in high jump), and Erin Wiebel (9 feet 9.75 inches in pole vault) also represented the Yellow Jacket women’s team in the winner’s circle.
Event winners and other top-eight Black Hills State placers follow.
No team points were kept.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Breanne Fuller (Black Hills State) 12.11 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Mikayla Tracy 12.68.
400-meter dash
1 Kaylee Terry (Black Hills State) 1 minute 9.03 seconds.
1,500-meter run
1 Abbie Saline (South Dakota School of Mines & Technology) 5 minutes 9.47 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Madeline Hill 5:15.92.
100-meter hurdles
1 Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State) 15.67 seconds.
Other Black Hills State: 2 Kendall Tietjen 16.37.
400-meter hurdles
1 Kamryn Scully (South Dakota Mines) 1 minute 12.68 seconds.
High jump
1 Christianna Wall (Black Hills State) 4 feet 5 inches.
Pole vault
1 Erin Weibel (Black Hills State) 9 feet 9.75 inches.
Long jump
1 Katherine Mathieu (South Dakota Mines) 16 feet 4 inches.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Chadron State) 46 feet 5 inches.
Black Hills State: 3 Makayla Friederich 39-9, 4 Hanah Sullivan 39-3.
Discus
1 Kyla Sawvell (Chadron State) 126 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Hanah Sullivan 122-3, 7 Makayla Friederich 114-2.
Hammer throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Chadron State) 180 feet 7.75 inches. Black Hills State: 8 Hanah Sullivan 139-8.75.
Javelin
1 Jaycie Stubbs (South Dakota Mines) 137 feet 7 inches.
MEN’S DIVISION
100-meter dash
1 Mason Sartain (unattached) 10.91 seconds.
400-meter run
1 Trinity Brady (Black Hills State) 51.92 seconds.
800-meter run
1 Mason Swingholm (Black Hills State) 2 minutes 6.29 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Braden Anderson 2:07.98.
1,500-meter run
1 Owen Hansmann (South Dakota Mines) 4 minutes 10.46 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Marcos Valerio 4:15.93, 6 Mason Swingholm 4:19.26, 8 David Standish 4:26.35.
5,000-meter run
1 Marcos Valerio (Black Hills State) 16 minutes 19.34 seconds.
110-meter hurdles
1 Cody Harrington (South Dakota Mines) 18.55 seconds.
Pole vault
1 Cole Storlie (South Dakota Mines) 13 feet 9.25 inches.
Long jump
1 Mario Guerrero (Black Hills State) 20 feet 11 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Reece Ullery 19-9, 4 Dawson Lindeen 19-1.
Shot put
1 Henry Fritzler (South Dakota Mines) 49 feet 0.5 inches. Black Hills State: 8 Matthew LoFaso 38-11.25.
Discus
1 Parker Gonser (Chadron State) 148 feet 10.50 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 145-6.75.
Hammer throw
1 Matthew LoFaso (Black Hills State) 178 feet 3.25 inches. Other Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 173-2.50.
Javelin
1 Sully Mack (Black Hills State) 173 feet 3.75 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Reece Ullery 150-5.75, 6 Conor McGraw 134-0.50.
Black Hills State will compete at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships setfor Friday through Sunday in Chadron, Neb.
