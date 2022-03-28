SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University’s track squads opened their outdoor season at the Yellow Jacket Spring Open that ended Saturday at Lyle Hare Stadium.
Kyla Sawvell emerged as a triple champion for the Yellow Jacket women’s team. She won the hammer throw (176 feet 8 inches), discus (144-11), and and shot put (46-9.50). The hammer throw and shot put distances meet NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standards.
Ruby Lindquist emerged victorious from the women’s 5,000-mter run (19 minutes 2.36 seconds) and 3,000 steeplechase (11:40.06) events.
Erica Dykstra (2 minutes 22.67 seconds in 800-meter run) and Hannah Hendrick (11 feet 8 inches in pole vault) also represented the Yellow Jacket women’s team in the winner’s circle.
The Black Hills State men’s team received first-place finishes from Keith Osowski (9 minutes 28.86 seconds in 3,000-meter steeplechase), Gevin Paas (154 feet 5 inches in discus), and Marcos Valerio (15:31.62 in 5,000 run).
Black Hills State head coach Seth Mischke said athletes were in a training mode for only one week after spring break as opposed to two weeks in past years.
“We certainly have some rust in some places, but all in all, it was a long, grinding day,” Mischke said. “I think our kids handled it pretty well.”
Event winners and other top-six Black Hills State placers follow. Only events with Black Hills State placers are listed.
MEN’S DIVISION
10,000-meter run
1 Ryan Moen (South Dakota Mines) 31 minutes 21.57 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Lincoln Fleishman 33:04.26, 5 Nolan Maher 34:28.22.
3,000-meter steeplechase
1 Keith Osowski (Black Hills State) 9 minutes 28.86 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Tim Brown 9:48.59, 4 Levi Smith 10:31.57.
1,500-meter run
1 Ase Ackerman (Montana State-Billings) 3 minutes 58.62 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Matthew Parker 4:03.22, 4 Marcos Valerio 4:05.69.
110-meter hurdles
1 Jeremiah Bridges (South Dakota Mines) 15.23 seconds. Black Hills State: 6 Coleman Chapman 16.95.
400-meter dash
1 Ben Ralston (Montana State-Billings) 50.50 seconds. Black Hills State: 2 Shane McGraw 50.73.
100-meter dash
1 Drew Olson (University of Mary) 11.16 seconds. Black Hills State: 5 Mason Sartain 11.37.
200-meter dash
1 Martin Farver (Dickinson State) 22.44 seconds. Black Hills State: 3 Mason Sartain 23.04.
5,000-meter run
1 Marcos Valerio (Black Hills State) 15 minutes 31.62 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 2 Hayden Grosz 15:37.18, 3 Britton Elkin 15:46.94.
4x400-meter relay
1 South Dakota Mines 3 minutes 28.78 seconds. Black Hills State (Frank Becker, Coleman Chapman, Landon Nicholson, Shane McGraw) finished second in 3:29.97.
Triple jump
1 Dane Allen (Dickinson State) 45 feet 3 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Mario Guerrero 43-4.25.
Hammer throw
1 Shane Collins (Chadron State) 193 feet 0 inches. Black Hills State: 3 Gevin Paas 170-0, 5 Sully Mack 161-6.
Javelin throw
1 Leif Nelson (Minot State) 195 feet 4 inches. Black Hills State: 2 Sully Mack 163-3, 6 Reece Ullery 145-0.
Discus
1 Gevin Paas (Black Hills State) 154 feet 5 inches. Other Black Hills State: 5 Sully Mack 141-1.
WOMEN’S DIVISION
3,000-meter steeplechase
1 Ruby Lindquist (Black Hills State) 11 minutes 40.06 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Erica Dykstra 12:53.58.
5,000-meter run
1 Ruby Lindquist (Black Hills State) 19 minutes 2.36 seconds.
Hammer throw
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 176 feet 8 inches. Other Black Hills State: 5 Savanna Perez 148-1.
Shot put
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 46 feet 9.50 inches. Other Black Hills State: 3 Alexandra Cameron 40-7, 5 Jadyn Gackle 39-2.25.
800-meter run
1 Erica Dykstra (Black Hills State) 2 minutes 22.67 seconds. Other Black Hills State: 3 Jillian Brennan 2:29.73.
Pole vault
1 Hannah Hendrick (Black Hills State) 11 feet 8 inches.
Javelin
1 Kendra Odegard (Valley City State) 136 feet 3 inches. Black Hills State: 6 Kitrie Frank 110-0.
Discus
1 Kyla Sawvell (Black Hills State) 144 feet 11 inches.
Heptathlon
1 Katelyn Tschida (North Dakota State) 3,862 points. Black Hills State: 4 Kendra McDonald 3,356.
Black Hills State is scheduled to continue its season at the Montana State-Billings opener set for Saturday, April 2.
